Researchers are working towards a national melanoma screening program using 3D patient avatar technology





Researchers in Queensland will lead a project to create a blueprint for a national melanoma screening program. Key Point: Australia has a national screening program for breast, cervical, and intestinal cancer, but no melanoma screening program.

Volunteering for projects led by the University of Queensland is required throughout Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria. Researchers are particularly interested in volunteers who do not think they are at risk for melanoma

Volunteering for projects led by the University of Queensland is required throughout Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria. Researchers are particularly interested in volunteers who do not think they are at risk for melanoma Monica Janda, a behavioral scientist at the University of Queensland, hopes the research team will study 15,000 Australians in three years to design an affordable and effective screening program for skin cancer. He said he was. Australia has the highest incidence of melanoma in the world, with approximately 16,000 diagnosed annually and 1,400 dying from the disease. Professor Janda said researchers would use a full-body imaging device to create a 3D avatar for each patient to track and detect changes in skin spots. Researchers will also study the genetics of patients through saliva testing. As part of the project, participants will complete an online melanoma risk assessment questionnaire based on information such as age, gender, skin color, tanning ability, and freckle tendencies. Volunteers needed for study The goal is for researchers to develop a protocol for a melanoma screening program that is cost-effective and designed to detect skin cancer early. “If we can put everything together and show that it is cost-effective, we hope we can offer the proposal to the government,” said Professor Janda. “Screening programs have the potential to formalize the process of skin testing across Australia and prevent more serious melanoma. “Studies have shown that people who have had their skin examined in the last three years are more likely to have melanoma, which is thinner and therefore more curable.” Australia has a national screening program for breast, cervical, and intestinal cancer, but no melanoma screening program. Researchers are particularly interested in people Volunteer for research People who do not think they are at risk for melanoma. The goal is for researchers to develop a protocol for a cost-effective melanoma screening program. ((( Courtesy: University of Queensland ). “I was very, very lucky.” Rod Fluid, 63, a survivor of melanoma, said a skin test saved his life. A retired corporate financier, father and grandfather, who spent a lot of time in the sun with minimal sunscreen use as a young man, got rid of four melanomas on his back and upper arms early on. His wife sent him to a skin cancer clinic in 2005 to have her mole checked. “It was okay, but they found melanoma in my right scapula,” he said. Rod Fluid, a survivor of melanoma, said a skin test saved his life. ((( Courtesy: University of Queensland ). Asked about the possibility of conducting a national screening program for melanoma, Mr. Fluid said, “I couldn’t be more convinced that this was the way to go.” Want more local news? It offers a customized front page for local viewers in each state and territory. Find out how to opt in for more Queensland news. read more “I was very lucky, but everyone should be lucky,” he said. Mr. Fluid said he wanted to prevent his family, including his three blonde daughters and granddaughter, from being “taken” by melanoma. “Overall, surveillance, melanoma specialist testing, it’s not going to get you,” he said. Need volunteers for a project led by the University of Queensland Across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria. This project is funded by the National Council of Health Medicine and the Australian Cancer Research Foundation.

..

