Increasing number of new and active COVID cases in the Sudbury region

The health unit also warns about high-risk exposure at jig bars

Public Health Sudbury and the District reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

He also said that the number of active cases increased by 2 from 188 on Tuesday to 190 on Wednesday.

Most of the new cases – 23 – are from Sudbury and two are from the Sudbury district. Public health jurisdiction is also on Manitoulin Island.

Eleven of the new cases are under investigation for the cause or source of the virus, and 10 are the result of close contact with confirmed cases.

The health unit stated that 18 cases were confirmed or presumed to be variants of concern.

Most of the new cases (14) are found in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

In the Sudbury region, 2,934 COVID-19s have been recorded since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020. It has been confirmed or estimated that more than half (1,575) of the variants are of concern.

A total of 32 people from Sudbury died after becoming ill with COVID-19.

For public outbreaks, the Health Unit handles nine of them-Vale’s North Mine, Vale’s South Mine, Health Sciences North, Ramsey Lake Health Center North Tower, Level 4, The Regent Manor, Fix Auto in Chelmsford, Écolesé parée Sainte -Azilda Marie, Pioneer Manor (Cedar Home), Sudbury Prison, Memorial Park.

At the end of Tuesday, public health added one potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19. This time it applies to everyone who attended Zig’s Bar at 54 Elgin St.

As a result, those who are on the Jiggs Bar dance floor from 1 am to 2:30 am on Sunday, October 24, are not immune to COVID-19, or are not fully immune to COVID-19. You need to self-isolate immediately until the month. 3.3.