Local provider announces COVID vaccine clinic for children as local doctors advertise effectiveness





Youngstown, Ohio (WKBN) – Covid-19 vaccine is now available for infants Ohio-wide medical professionals had full coverage on Wednesday To encourage parents to make promises for their children. “We are trying to make sure that even emergency care has options available. The Akron Children’s Urgent Care Site will carry the vaccine,” said Dr. Michael Bigham of Akron Children’s Hospital.

Mercy Health, like many pharmacies in the region, offers vaccines. So far, only the Pfizer vaccine is available for children aged 5 to 12 years, giving one-third of the usual adult dose. Like adults, the vaccine is given twice every 21 days. Experts admit that Covid hasn’t had the same impact on children as it did on other age groups, but it’s still a serious concern. “As of November 1, more than 2,000 Ohio children under the age of 18 were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 15 died,” said Bruce, chief health officer of the Ohio Department of Health. Dr. Vanderfoff said. Experts claim that children are at a much lower risk of developing Covid and developing long-term health problems, as many parents are afraid of possible side effects.

“If you’re a parent and you’re worried about long-term side effects, you need to be worried about the risk of COVID. Even mild COVID in your child is at risk of long-term side effects,” said a Cincinnati Child Care physician. Dr. Patimanning said. Doctors emphasize that the ability to vaccinate young children will bring us closer to reaching herd immunity. Dr. Michael Forbes, a doctor at Akron Children’s Hospital, said: At the time of this report, the following entities have informed WKBN 27 First News that they will provide the pediatric COVID vaccine: (Reservations may be required depending on the location) Akron Childrens Hospital – – akronchildrens.org/covidvaccine

– – akronchildrens.org/covidvaccine Mercy Health – Monday-Friday 8 am-4pm at Wick Primary Care on YSU Campus

– Monday-Friday 8 am-4pm at Wick Primary Care on YSU Campus Youngstown City Health District – Children over the age of 5 will receive free COVID-19 vaccination at future clinics. The Youngstown Mahoning County Public Library (PLYMC) and Youngstown City Health District offer COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5 and up, booster shots for qualified individuals, and annual influenza vaccinations at the following clinics: .. Main Library, 305 Wick Avenue from 30am to 6:15 pm. Tuesday, November 23, from 11:30 am to 6:15 pm at Newport Library, 3730 Market Street. In addition, YCHD will provide the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5-11 at the Rodelfsholom Temple on Thursday, November 4th. From 11:00 am to 3:30 pm on Elm Street and from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm on Friday, November 12, at the Eugenia Atkinson Wreck Center on 903 Otis Street in Youngstown. Bringing in COVID-19 vaccination and influenza vaccination is welcome, but it is advisable to book a COVID-19 booster vaccination. This can be done by visiting the Youngstown Health District website.https://covid19.youngstownohio.gov/

CVS (Locations of Niles, Canfield, Strucers)

(Locations of Niles, Canfield, Strucers) Trumbull County Health Complex – Tumble County Combined Health District (TCCHD) will hold the COVID-19 Pfizer Pediatric Vaccination Clinic at the Health District Office on Northeast 176 Chestnut Avenue from 1 pm to 2 pm on Thursday, November 4, 2021. It will be held. Warren Ohio 44483. Only for children ages 5-18. Children who receive Pfizer’s first dose at the Vaccine Clinic will receive a $ 100 Visa Gift Card. To speed up the check-in process, we strongly recommend that everyone visit our website ()www.tcchd.org) Download, print, fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Management Record Form and bring the completed form

