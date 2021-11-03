State has passed 7,000 deaths and case up with IDPH update





New data released Wednesday by the Iowa Public Health Service show that the disease has caused more than 7,000 deaths in the state, resulting in another increase in COVID-19 cases in Iowa. The state reported 104 additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, some of which occurred as far back as August. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Iowa to 7,069. In other words, since March 2020, COVID-19 has killed one in 451 Iowans. Wednesday’s update did not suggest that the pandemic was slowing down in Iowa as well. This is due to an increase in the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases compared to the previous week. The state has reported 7,643 new cases in the last seven days, averaging 1,092 cases per day. This is nearly 100 new cases per day than the previous week. In total, 491,052 Iowans tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic, and the current pace suggests that the state will reach 500,000 within the next few weeks. This means that one in six Iowans has confirmed a coronavirus infection since the pandemic began. For subscribers:November 2020 was the worst month in the fight against COVID in Iowa. Is it different this year? Approximately 1,500 new cases reported in this week’s update were children under the age of 18. Ten children were hospitalized with COVID-19. Overall, COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining. Wednesday’s update showed that 483 Iowans were hospitalized for the disease. This is a decrease of 48 people from the previous week. There were 111 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (down 18) and 53 on ventilator (down 11). Vaccination efforts were carried out at the same pace as the previous week. IDPH shows that 52.8% of the states are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This is an increase of about three-tenth points compared to last Wednesday. Read more about Iowa’s COVID-19: Iowa’s latest COVID-19 number Latest data at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 3rd, compared to the previous Wednesday. Confirmed cases: 491,052, 7,643 increase

Deaths: 7,069, 104 more

Total tested: 2,122,234

Total recovered: 455,885

State-wide 14-day positive rate: 8.2% How many Iowan are hospitalized with COVID-19? Hospitalization: 483, down from 531 a week ago

ICU patients: decreased from 111,129

Patients using ventilator: 53, decreased from 64 How many people in Pork and Dallas are vaccinated? In Pork County, 287,466 (59%) of the population have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 3,281 (0.7 percentage points) from last week. In Dallas County, 54,488 (58%) of the population have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 235 (0.3 percentage points). The five counties in Iowa with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated population as of November 3 are Johnson (63%), Buena Vista (61%), Lynn (59%) and Pork (59%). ), Dallas (58%). county. To check vaccination deployment by county, see Our COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker, Updated weekly. Tim Webber is Register’s Data Visualization Specialist.To reach him with [email protected], 515-284-8532, and Twitter @HelloTimWebber..

