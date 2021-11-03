Health
COVID-19 booster shot is normal, experts say
Claim: Booster Shot is just another dose of failed vaccine
When Over half of the country is fully vaccinated The news that many people need booster shots to get peak immunity to COVID-19 has been resisted.
“There is no such thing as a” booster “.” October 26th Facebook post Read. “There are failed products that are sometimes used again in the hope of another result, which is the definition of madness.”
This post has won over 900 likes and 300 shares in 5 days.
But that is not true. Experts say it’s not uncommon for vaccines to require booster shots months after the first jab. Previous studies have shown that the COVID-19 vaccine reduces the chance of infection by a factor of 8 and the chance of hospitalization or death by a factor of 25.
USA TODAY has contacted the person who posted it on Facebook.
Booster shot, description
Dr. Stuart Ray An infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins Medicine said booster shots are to update the strategy in response to changing circumstances.
In the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic, the vaccine dose was shown to result in a “higher, more sustained initial antibody response” and was given closely. This was important while the infection rate remained high and mass immunity was a top priority. According to Ray, a professor in the infectious disease department. But now that the effort has proven successful, experts are aiming for a long-lasting response.
That’s where booster shots come in. COVID-19 Booster Shot guarantees optimal protection from viruses. Public health experts have confirmed that protection diminishes over time after vaccination, especially in certain populations. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..
Moderna boosters are given in half doses, but these are the same formulations as the original COVID-19 vaccine.
“When we head to fall and winter, our top priority is initial vaccination to protect people from serious illnesses and prevent overwhelming health care systems, but boosting the response is immunity. A system that seems to help maintain the protective effects of early vaccinations, even for powerful people, “said Ray.
more:CDC panel helps booster expansion despite concerns
He said many vaccines have been found to provide stronger, longer-lasting immunity if the first and last doses are 6 months apart. The COVID-19 vaccine’s attack plan is similar to that of traditional vaccines such as HBV, HPV, and Shringrex, where the immune system “needs a little time to settle” and is given booster shots for a long time. Provides immunity. ..
“The ideal vaccine is one that provides lifelong immunity to the disease with a single dose,” he said. Dr. Patrick Jackson, An infectious disease expert at the University of Virginia. “Unfortunately, if the immune system sees a new target only once, it is difficult to initiate a very active and long-lasting reaction to the immune system.”
According to Jackson, an assistant professor of infectious diseases and international health at the university, the fact that the vaccine requires multiple injections to provide optimal immunity makes it more normal.
“I don’t think it’s surprising that the COVID vaccine seems to require booster immunity to give the best response,” he said. “Obviously, we all prefer a one-time vaccine, but experience with other vaccines makes it quite rare, and why a single dose works so well for yellow fever. If you know what it is, you probably understand more about the immune system than we do now. The booster requirement is only to make the COVID vaccine a fairly normal vaccine. “
more:FDA approves mix of COVID vaccine boosters and supports Moderna, J & J boosters
No vaccine is 100% effective, but there is ample evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine works.
“This could be the last boost needed over the years,” Ray said.
Studies show that fully vaccinated people are eight times less likely to be infected with the virus and 25 times less likely to die or be hospitalized due to the virus than unvaccinated people. I conclude that. According to the CDC..
Our rating: False
Booster shots rate the claim that it is just another dose of the failed vaccine as FALSE. Experts say it’s not uncommon for vaccines to require booster shots months after the first jab. Previous studies have shown that the COVID-19 vaccine reduces the chance of infection by a factor of 8 and the chance of hospitalization or death by a factor of 25.
