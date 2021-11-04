Oregon has reported an additional 64 COVID-19-related deaths, 10 of which are due to CO. OHA to add 100 missed a few months ago

(Updated: C. 10 new deaths reported by Oregon)

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-Newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon were 64, and the state’s death toll increased to 4,469, the Oregon Department of Health announced Wednesday. For computer problems.

According to the Central Oregon Department of Health, the newly reported deaths included 10 from the region, 8 from Deschutes County and 2 from Jefferson County, with 136 casualties, for a total of 60. A person died.

OHA also reported 1,128 new confirmed estimated cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am today, bringing the state to a total of 369,815.

reminder: State health officials add more than 500 COVID-19 deaths due to technical errors

In the coming weeks, OHA will report about 550 deaths from COVID-19, which have recently become known to state epidemiologists due to technical computer errors. became.

This resolves the backlog and increases the total number of deaths.

On Wednesday afternoon, State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger and Dr. Kristen Dillon, Senior Advisor to the Oregon Department of Health’s COVID Response and Recovery Unit, announced a new vaccine media release for children ages 5-11. I answered the question.

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 527, 10 fewer than Tuesday. There are 116 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed. This means that there has been no change since Tuesday.

There are 53 adult ICU beds out of a total of 686 (8% availability) and 255 out of 4,127 adult non-ICU beds (6% availability).

November 3, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of staffed beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 53(8%) 22 (6%) 5 (6%) 12 (13%) 2 (3%) 1 (10%) 4 (8%) 7 (27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 255(6%) 30 (2%) 17 (3%) 92 (16%) 27 (6%) 1 (2%) 36 (9%) 52 (45%)

St. Charles Bend reported 64 COVID-19 patients as of early Wednesday, five of whom were in the ICU and four who were on ventilator. According to the hospital, none of the five ICU patients were completely vaccinated, but 46 of the 64 patients were not completely vaccinated.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms...

If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your health care provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Wednesday that 17,000 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Tuesday. Of the total, 1,115 were the first dose, 815 was the second dose, and 8,000 were the third and booster doses. The remaining 7,013, which was administered the day before, was registered in the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 17,000 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving 3,317,989 doses of Pfizer Community, 2,030,215 doses of Modana, and 229,962 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Wednesday, 2,824,604 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,618,574 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided at COVID-19, Oregon Data dashboard Updated on Wednesday.

Cases and death from COVID-19

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were Baker (6), Benton (18), Clackamas (87), Kratsop (5), Colombia (13), Couse (26), Crook (13). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (5), Deshutes (113), Douglas (42), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Hood River (5), Jackson (77), Jefferson (26), Josephine (39), Klamath ( 22), Lake (5), Lane (42), Lincoln (15), Lynn (68), Malfur (18), Marion (91), Morrow (1), Multnomah (131), Pork (38), Tillamook ( 10), Umatilla (30), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (11), Washington (128), Yamhill (31).

Note: More information on cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

Details of COVID-19 vaccination