Covid infection rates in England doubled between September and October over the age of 65 | Coronavirus

Researchers at Imperial College London warn that the virus is spreading from school children to more vulnerable age groups According to researchers at Imperial College London, Covid infection rates are between September and October at ages 65 and older. It has almost doubled.

Scientists in the React-1 study analyzed about 67,000 cotton swabs collected throughout the United Kingdom between October 19 and 29, and infection rates in all regions except Yorkshire and Hamburg compared to September. Was found to be high.

The infection rate was highest among school children, with almost 6% of children aged 5 to 17 being positive, but in this study, the oldest and most vulnerable, with the infection rate doubling to 0.8% between the ages of 65 and 74. There was an increase in all age groups, including those. 0.67% for 1 year old and 75 years old and over.

“The proportion of these older and vulnerable people is much lower, but we’ve found that the proportion has doubled in that group. Obviously, that’s a concern,” said Professor Paul Elliott, director of React research. Says. “It has been promoted since young school age, but it is pervasive throughout the population.”

The study, which analyzes swabs in a representative group of people in the region for symptoms, recorded the highest overall infection rate ever in the United Kingdom at 1.72%. However, the survey, which began in May 2020, missed the peak of last winter’s waves as data acquisition was suspended after the spring waves of the year.

The surge in cases was seen in the southwest between September and October, with the highest percentage of the bottom 10 local governments in the country. In the area around Bristol, Swindon and Gloucester, the prevalence of infection almost quadrupled from 0.59% in September to 2.18% in October, according to the survey.

Elliott said the study couldn’t explain why the number of cases soared in the southwest, but the increase was Problems in the Immensa lab Issued Tens of thousands of false positives Test results in the area have led to the belief that infected people can interact safely. The UK Health and Security Agency is investigating how the lab failed to find the problem before it was discovered by the general public.