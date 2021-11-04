Health
Family gathers at San Jose clinic to get the first COVID vaccine for children
Eight-year-old Ava Penney shot her arm down the freeway from her Union City home in the church auditorium of San Jose. We promised that most people missed it after COVID-19 ruined our lives early last year. ..
And unlike many of us, she barely flutters at the needle.
“I’m looking forward to everything returning to normal,” said a third-year student at Derrain Eastin Elementary School, sitting next to his six-year-old sister Audrey at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, painting the dots to dots. I did. For 15 minutes, the nurse was able to confirm that everything went well before sending in the middle.
They were one of the first Bay Area locations to launch a pediatric version of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine the day after federal regulators cleared the shot for emergency use, a high-dose vaccine in Santa Clara County. The following safety review by a panel of experts who were among the hundreds of children and parents who flocked to the inoculation site.
As many local pharmacies and health care providers struggle to secure vaccines for children aged 5-11, the word Santa Clara County is ready to offer spreads rapidly among parents. I did. Other Bay Area counties plan to roll out vaccines for children in the coming days.
Click here to find out where and when your child can be vaccinated with COVID in the Bay Area
Ada and Audrey’s mother, Kate Limpenny, received a text from a friend about a quick start in Santa Clara County the night before and jumped at the chance to book online. By 11:00 pm, she landed on Wednesday’s inauguration spot.
She has been plagued for months by exposing her girls to a contagious and deadly virus. For example, 28 million children aged 5 to 11 years in the United States and 3.5 million parents in California were too young to allow adults and teens to shoot. months ago.
“There is a social responsibility to do that,” said Penny, who was vaccinated in March. “We want to get the school back to normal. We want to travel to meet our families, and we want to keep them safe.”
Kate Elsley of San Carlos said that being able to vaccinate children is like celebrating a birthday. And the celebration was certainly in her heart. She grabbed them from school for a lunchtime jab after landing online bookings for kids, Finn Washburn (9 years old) and Piper Washburn (6 years old), and before driving them. I did.
“They didn’t know this morning either,” they will be fully vaccinated by winter vacation, as they can be brought back for a second vaccination in the three weeks immediately prior to Thanksgiving.
Dr. Jenniferton, Associate Chief Medical Officer at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, said his parents had taken thousands of appointments “within hours” on Tuesday. Then the county added more.
Governor Gavin Christopher said on Wednesday that the state had allocated 1.2 million pediatric doses from the federal government and “immunized all newly qualified Californians to be available in the coming weeks” in more than 4,000 locations. “Sufficient supply to do” he said.
Santa Clara County will inoculate 2,000 children on Wednesday at a half-dozen vaccination site, including 400 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church. Up to 25,000 people are expected to be vaccinated in the county, which has about 175,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11, in the first week, Ton said. She said there were no reports of bad reactions to the shot.
The county plans to begin its first vaccinations at school on Thursday, with on-site vaccinations set up at 80 school locations. Dr. Sarah Cody, director of health and public health in Santa Clara County, recommended that all parents of children over the age of 5 be vaccinated as soon as possible.
“This is an important step in protecting our children and our community, providing relief to families, and creating additional levels of protection to maintain face-to-face learning in our school.” Said Cody.
Michael and Malou Estrella drove about 70 miles from Laslop in the Central Valley to take their daughters Chloe (10) and Zoe (5) to the San Jose vaccination site. They have been homeschooling Chloe during the pandemic, and she wants the shot to change that.
“I want to go back to normal school,” Chloe said. “I want to see my friends again.”
11-year-old Abbey Hanson of San Jose belongs to a homeschooling group of 20 children and looks forward to being free from virus regulation.
“All the kids in the homeschooling group were waiting because they could meet more friends and family if they were vaccinated,” Abbey said. “I was pretty worried. I don’t want to give it to anyone,” he said.
Many Bay Area parents welcomed the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for children who sighed in relief, but approval was not controversial. Many other parents are hesitant to submit their children to the jab and are now allowed emergency use in children aged 5 to 15 years after a quick review.
Critics commented on the rare but serious side effects of heart inflammation associated with the Pfizer vaccine, the fact that children under the age of 12 are least likely to experience serious illness or die of the virus, and 40%. Many point out data showing that they are already recovering, infected with it and have natural immunity.
Expert advisories from the Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have evaluated these concerns and concluded that the virus still poses greater health risks to children than vaccines.
Mr Ton said parents of concern should consult their child’s doctor if they have any questions.
“It’s okay if it takes some time to review the survey,” Tong said.
The family who hurriedly took the children to the clinic on Wednesday had no reservations.
“I believe in science,” said Christina Yep of Dublin. She was vaccinated with her husband in March and rolled up her sleeves for a booster on Wednesday to comfort 9-year-old Andy and 5-year-old Andy. Ariel is while nurse Shirley Yarra prepares a needle disinfectant on her small arm.
It wasn’t the first time he had fired, but he was recently vaccinated against the flu, but Ariel cried first and Andy twisted.
“Boom, it’s all done!” Yarra said, pulling out Andy’s needle and bandaging it in a yellow bandage. “You did well.”
