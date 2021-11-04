Health
The first COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years given in Washington State. However, the dose may be limited at first.Seattle Times
A group of children lined up to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday afternoon, with a nervous smile spread throughout the room with almost no tears.
Micah Wong, the 10-year-old son of two UW Medicine staff, sits inside a brightly lit Shoreline Community College building while a Shoreline firefighter takes his left arm and manages a shot. I grinned. Wong said he wasn’t nervous at all.
“It just felt like a pinch,” Wong said. “It disappeared pretty quickly.”
Wong was one of ten children between the ages of 5 and 11, most of whom were the sons and daughters of UW medical doctors and staff. They waited for their turn to take Pfizer’s pediatric shots this week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially green-lighted the shots. However, the long-awaited dose may be limited at first.
Health providers expect about 230,000 child-sized doses (about one-third of adult doses) from the federal government as a whole, with an additional 86,000 doses from the Federal Pharmacy Program, Michele Roberts, State. We will arrive at the pharmacy through the Ministry of Health. The deputy secretary-general said last week.
Public Health-Seattle and King County said in a statement Thursday that the county “may not be enough to meet expected demand” in the first few weeks, but the sector is constrained to the public. Guaranteed to be temporary. About 183,000 people between the ages of 5 and 11 live in King County.
“Today is a great day to start the next phase of pediatric vaccines,” said Dr. Shireesha Dhanireddy, an infectious disease and clinical leader of the UW Medicine COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Wednesday afternoon. “It’s another sign that we hope this pandemic will be put to an end in the near future.”
Dhanireddy’s son, 9-year-old Sashi Olson, was the first up on Wednesday.
“His brother was vaccinated earlier this year because he was 12 years old, and (Sashi) felt very left behind in the family,” Dhanireddy said. rice field.
UW Medicine plans to begin administering Pfizer Shots to young people throughout the community on Thursday. As of Wednesday, the hospital system has received 5,700 pediatric doses, and even higher doses are expected this week.
Information on how to schedule and add to the waiting list is available here..
This story will be updated.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.yakimaherald.com/seattle_times/first-covid-vaccines-for-kids-5-to-11-administered-in-washington-state-though-doses-might/article_6574621b-e52f-50fb-b418-2ce9560030ef.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]