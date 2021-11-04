LA County Vaccine Directive at Indoor Bars Effective Thursday





Los Angeles (CNS)-Pausing or working in an indoor bar, winery, brewery, nightclub, or lounge in Los Angeles County will require a complete vaccination certificate for COVID-19 from Thursday. Regulations encourage, but are not required, for employees and customers in the indoor part of the restaurant to verify the vaccine. The county’s mission was phased in, beginning in early October when workers and patrons of such adult-oriented businesses were required to show evidence of at least one COVID vaccination. However, starting Thursday, everyone must have full vaccination proof and present photo ID. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health at Los Angeles County, limited vaccination requirements to adult facilities that sell alcohol, as the county already needs to confirm the age of its customers when the mandate is announced. Said. She said adding a vaccine check should not require additional staffing or be overly difficult for the business. Starting Monday, the City of Los Angeles will have a broader immunization verification ordinance. The ordinance requires a complete COVID-19 vaccination certificate for admission to the city’s indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, shopping centers, recreational facilities and personal care facilities. The ordinance does not include grocery stores or pharmacies. The city ordinance is considered to be the strictest law of its kind in the country, but there are still questions about how the city plans to enforce this requirement. City officials suggest that the Building Safety Department is the most logical enforcement agency, but it lacks the personnel to carry out such enforcement. Companies that violate city regulations are fined $ 1,000 for the second and $ 2,000 for the third and $ 5,000 for the fourth. City regulations require a complete vaccination certificate or a negative COVID test within 72 hours to participate in more than 5,000 field events. This is more stringent than the county’s obligations that apply to outdoor events of 10,000 or more people. As of October 28, 80% of Los Angeles County residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 72% have been fully vaccinated, according to the County Public Health Department.

