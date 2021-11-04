Children vaccinated with COVID-19 in Seattle area





UW Medicine has announced that it has 5,700 child-sized doses in harbor view refrigerated storage.

Seattle — Within 24 hours of federal approval, UW Medicine administered the first COVID-19 shot to children aged 5-11 years. Wednesday’s vaccination event on the shoreline was the first event to make shots available to the youngest age group to date. To date, more than 9,300 people have been on the waiting list for their children to be vaccinated, according to health care providers. “I feel like a kind, I’m excited, but I’m nervous,” said 10-year-old Violet Rowe. “Many of the kids in my class want them-I think they want-I want to get it, but they’re also nervous.” Rowe was one of the first children under the age of 11 to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during an event at Shoreline Community College. “I want to get the vaccine because I can feel safer, I can see more people and I’m less cautious,” Audrey Smith, 10 years old. U.S. health officials approve Pfizer vaccine For the youngest age group until Tuesday. Following the recommendation from the CDC advisor, there was a green light from the CDC director. In anticipation, UW Medicine has announced that it has a child-sized dose of 5,700 children in harbor view refrigeration. Vaccines for younger children are one-third of the dose given to older children and adults and given with a smaller needle. The vaccine should be given twice every 3 weeks. Children are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after the second vaccination. A Pfizer study of 2,268 children found that the vaccine was nearly 91% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infection. Some people question the need for vaccinations for children because they are less likely to develop severe symptoms than adults. However, it is altered by the delta variant, which causes children to infect and infect the virus in the same way as adults. “Now is the time to do it, I say. I don’t want to delay it. No further evidence is needed. These vaccines are effective, safe for children and adults, and severe COVID for children. We also know that can occur, “said Dr. Shiressha Dhanireddy, an infectious disease specialist at UW Medicine. Dhanireddy took his son to a vaccine event, where he received his first dose. Health officials are demanding patience from parents as school districts and pharmacies have already implemented plans to support deployment. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

