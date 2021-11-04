Bill Gates is calling for a great deal of global effort to prepare for a future pandemic.Bill Gates

It takes tens of billions of dollars worth of global research effort to prepare the world for the next pandemic. This can be much worse than Covid. Bill Gates Said.

Microsoft founders say that the “totally horrifying” death toll and financial damage caused by the coronavirus goes to a project aimed at improving the vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tests needed to more effectively contain the next pandemic. He said it should promote funding for the virus.

In an interview with former UK Health Minister Jeremy Hunt, a policy exchange think tank, Gates said R & D budgets should focus on the weaknesses revealed by the rapid spread of Covid around the world. “As you know, there were no vaccines to stop the infection. We got vaccines that helped your health, but they only reduced the infection slightly,” he said. .. “We need a new way to get the vaccine.”

The Covid vaccine partially blocks the transmission of the virus, but is more effective in preventing serious illness. NS Vaccine Efficacy Expert Panel Submitted to the government’s Sage Commission, protection against infection was 65% after two injections of AstraZeneca and 75% after two doses of Pfizer, both providing approximately 95% protection against hospitalization. I presume that. However, immunity weakens over time.