ACIP recommends universal hepatitis B vaccination for adults aged 19-59 years







Source / Disclosure

The issuer: Disclosure:

Weng has not reported disclosure of relevant financial information.



Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action = subscribe> subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio The CDC Immunization Implementation Advisory Board unanimously voted 15-0 on Wednesday recommending hepatitis B vaccination for all adults aged 19-59 years. The recommendation states that adults in this age group and adults over the age of 60 with risk factors should be vaccinated against HBV. Adults over the age of 60, whose risk factors for HBV infection are unknown, may be vaccinated with the HBV vaccine. Source: Adobe Stock.

This is one of nine different recommendations made by ACIP on Wednesday and also supports vaccination of people at occupational risk for orthopoxvirus and Ebola virus, including health workers and laboratory workers. Did. Voting took place one day after the same committee Unanimously approved Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. CDC medical officer Mark K. Weng, MD, MSc, FAAPLeading the ACIP Hepatitis Vaccine Working Group, Importance of vaccination Adults for HBV. “It is estimated that there are 20,700 acute hepatitis B infections in the United States each year, and more than $ 1 billion is spent on hepatitis B-related hospitalizations,” Weng said. “There are about 2 million people in the United States who are estimated to live with chronic hepatitis B. [15% to 25%] Risk of premature death from cirrhosis or liver cancer. “ According to Weng, universal vaccine recommendations for adults act as a “natural extension” of existing routine childhood recommendations, simplifying existing adult risk groups into a single recommendation. 2005 Recommendation All newborns According to Weng, the first HBV vaccine had to be given before leaving the hospital, significantly reducing new cases in children and adolescents. However, he said the proportion of adults has peaked in the last decade. “In the last decade, risk-based screening of adults has shown that we have gained as much as we can,” Weng said. “The first decline in new infections is stagnant. Currently, the incidence of acute infections is highest between the ages of 30 and 59, and is actually increasing in adults over the age of 40, and we are declining. It shows that hepatitis B cannot be eradicated in the United States without a new approach. “ Weng said the working group believes that adults should be vaccinated before exposure and that the new recommendations will also promote health equality. CDC is currently All adults screened According to ACIP members, HBV is at least once in a lifetime. Recommendations will not be discussed or voted until next year. ACIP unanimously voted for five different recommendations in favor of the use of the vaccine Jynneos. Approved by FDA To prevent smallpox and monkeypox diseases in adults at high risk of infection in 2019 — as an alternative to the ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine, which includes booster doses. 2 votes in favor of the use of FDA approved Ebola vaccine Pre-exposure prophylaxis by healthcare professionals involved in the care and transport of suspected or confirmed cases of Ebola in special treatment centers, or laboratories and support staff at facilities handling Ebola specimens was not unanimous. Both recommendations passed 11-4, and dissenting members said to the recommendations.Shared clinical decision making—That is, patients and doctors decide for themselves whether it is appropriate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/infectious-disease/20211103/acip-recommends-universal-hepatitis-b-vaccination-for-adults-aged-19-to-59-years The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos