Children 5-11 years old will be vaccinated with COVID-19 at UIHC

The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinic have begun vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years after approval by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kami Ortov said he had booked his son for the COVID-19 vaccine the moment the clinic’s schedule website opened Wednesday morning. A 42-year-old from North Liberty, she said her 11-year-old son Jacob was seeking a vaccine every day for a year.

“I think this represents Jacob’s feeling that it’s probably back to normal,” she said.

The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinic began vaccination of children on Wednesday, following the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Approval Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5-11 on Tuesday.

The Vaccine Program is scheduled for 1,500 reservations over the next three days at the UIHC Iowa River Landing site.

UIHC Mike Brownley’s Chief Pharmacy Officer and Associate Director said the appointment started Wednesday at 7am and was full in 90 minutes.

He said Pfizer’s federal approval of the COVID-19 vaccine has qualified more than 13,000 children in Johnson County. Johnson County Public Health has provided more than 9,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to immunize children.

The Iowa Public Health Service said in a press release Wednesday that more than 26,000 of the 99,000 doses initially assigned to Iowa are available in the state, with the remaining doses arriving within the next few days. rice field.

“Whenever we start a new process, we want to make sure we’re doing our best,” Brownlee said. “A lot of backend adjustments are needed.”

Brownlee said COVID-19 is rarely serious for children, but vaccination approval for young children is important because rare inflammatory conditions are associated with children with coronavirus.

“As you all know [COVID-19] It’s easy to spread, especially if the children in school are in close contact with each other, “Brownlee said. “I think it’s very important to continue to slow the spread of the virus in the community tonight. This vaccine will be very helpful.”

Keagan Kleppe, 11, from Solon, said: [his] When he entered the clinic, his sister distracted him during the shot.

“I didn’t feel it, it felt like a little toothpick stabbing me,” he said.

Creppe’s mom, Curly Grantham, said Keegan hasn’t attended school since the beginning of the pandemic because of medical complications that affected oxygen levels at the age of six months.

“He’ll be back after the beginning of the year. He’s pretty isolated,” Grantham said. “He has an online school through the school district this fall. Then he will be back, whatever the first day of school.”

Lamibutros, executive director of the Iowa River Landing Clinic and director of general pediatric and adolescent medicine, said the hospital will soon increase the number of vaccine clinics for children as the vaccine clinic was booked on Wednesday. ..

“I have a lot of excitement,” he said. “I can see some of the incoming parents cheering for the vaccine to be here at last. I met a lot of families this morning when the schedule started.”

According to Boutros, hospitals are using technologies such as cold paralysis sprays and humming devices to minimize the pain caused by the vaccine.

“We’re trying to make it fun for kids to make it easier,” he said. “We have a lot to do to make things easier so that we can be more comfortable with fear and pain.”

Boutros said that vaccine approval would help children interact in group activities and at school.

“For me, this is a great sign of potential light at the end of the tunnel, and I think it gives me more control over the pandemic,” he said.

He added that UIHC will open more clinics as children’s vaccinations increase.

Neil Christiansen (46) and his two children, Will (7) and Henry (almost 10), went to the clinic. Neil said he had been vaccinated as part of a priority group as a health care worker in February.

“I know there are many studies directed at COVID vaccines for both adults and children,” said Neil Christiansen. “I really trust scientists here at the university and around the world, knowing that this is safe. It’s important for us to model the path for everyone else. think.”

He said the life of his family would be changed by the immunization of his children.

“I think it gives us the freedom to do things,” said Neil Christiansen. “For the past 18 months or so, there have been so many sacrifices on the part of the children that they can’t do it, so this is a kind of opportunity to get one step closer to normal life.”

Both children were interested in returning to socializing with their friends. He adds that he wanted to go for a pizza lunch.

“I want to go to a huge pool,” Will said.