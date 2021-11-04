Nevada County Public Health Service Holds Newly Eligible Children’s Vaccine Clinic

The Nevada County Public Health Service will hold a free clinic later this month in which the state will provide Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11. Presentation You will be eligible for a new vaccination on Wednesday.

The clinic will be set up on November 16th at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial on 255 S. Auburn St.

“We provide local children with the opportunity to be vaccinated quickly,” county public health director Jill Blake said in a news release. “Since the second vaccination is scheduled for December 7, children vaccinated at the clinic on November 16 will be fully protected in time for their December vacation.”

According to the release, the clinic is specifically targeted at this age group, with more than 5,600 children in Nevada County, “fun activities, calm corners, and doctors answering questions.”

As the county officials said earlier, regarding vaccination of people under the age of 18, the release states that parents or guardians must be present with the vaccinated minors.

COVID-19 in the county

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nevada County, along with many of the states, remains at “high” levels of COVID-19 community infections as of this week.

According to the CDC COVID data trackerAs of Wednesday, 63.7% of county residents over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated.

A break asked about the county’s groundbreaking case rate was emailed Wednesday, with October data not yet finalized, but September county’s latest data confirmed in a new lab. In fully vaccinated people who wrote that 23% of the cases showed that they were confirmed.

Blake, who discussed the percentage of breakthrough cases in last month’s Q & A, said it was important to note the difference between breakthrough cases and cases in unvaccinated people, most COVID-19. The hospitalization was vaccinated, pointing out that it was in unvaccinated people.

State Department announced data The last update date for state-wide COVID-19 hospitalizations due to vaccine status is October 17. In the latest update, the hospitalization rate for vaccinated people was 1.8 per million and the hospitalization rate for unvaccinated people was 17 per 17 people.

As of Wednesday, Nevada County has recorded 104 COVID-19 deaths. Of these 104, three were fully vaccinated elderly and the other 101 were unvaccinated, according to Blake.

Blake said in a Q & A on October 13 that when 100 deaths were recorded, including two who were completely vaccinated, the two who were in underlying health responded to the vaccine. Said that it was likely that there were few.

According to the Nevada County Coronavirus Dashboard, the county recorded the first COVID-19 death in April 2020 and the second was not recorded until August 2020. By the end of the year, the county’s virus had killed 50 people.

As with last year, no additional deaths were reported until August 10, after the county reported the 75th death on April 7.

The majority of the county’s recorded deaths were individuals over the age of 80, with 65 classified in this age group and 28 between the ages of 60 and 79. Of the remaining 11 deaths, 7 were 50-59 years old and 1 was 1 year old. Three people aged 40-49 and 30-39.

Changes in hospital leadership

Dr. Bryan Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, will leave his current position, according to an email announcement Wednesday by Sandra Barrington, Associate Director of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Evans has worked at the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for many years as a doctor in the emergency room, then as Chief Medical Officer, and for the past three years as President and CEO of the hospital.

In the announcement, Barrington states that Evans will continue to be the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital until November 25, after which he will assume a new position as President and CEO of Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union.She can reach at [email protected]