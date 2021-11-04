Health
Nevada County Public Health Service Holds Newly Eligible Children’s Vaccine Clinic
The Nevada County Public Health Service will hold a free clinic later this month in which the state will provide Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11. Presentation You will be eligible for a new vaccination on Wednesday.
The clinic will be set up on November 16th at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial on 255 S. Auburn St.
“We provide local children with the opportunity to be vaccinated quickly,” county public health director Jill Blake said in a news release. “Since the second vaccination is scheduled for December 7, children vaccinated at the clinic on November 16 will be fully protected in time for their December vacation.”
According to the release, the clinic is specifically targeted at this age group, with more than 5,600 children in Nevada County, “fun activities, calm corners, and doctors answering questions.”
As the county officials said earlier, regarding vaccination of people under the age of 18, the release states that parents or guardians must be present with the vaccinated minors.
COVID-19 in the county
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nevada County, along with many of the states, remains at “high” levels of COVID-19 community infections as of this week.
According to the CDC COVID data trackerAs of Wednesday, 63.7% of county residents over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated.
A break asked about the county’s groundbreaking case rate was emailed Wednesday, with October data not yet finalized, but September county’s latest data confirmed in a new lab. In fully vaccinated people who wrote that 23% of the cases showed that they were confirmed.
Blake, who discussed the percentage of breakthrough cases in last month’s Q & A, said it was important to note the difference between breakthrough cases and cases in unvaccinated people, most COVID-19. The hospitalization was vaccinated, pointing out that it was in unvaccinated people.
State Department announced data The last update date for state-wide COVID-19 hospitalizations due to vaccine status is October 17. In the latest update, the hospitalization rate for vaccinated people was 1.8 per million and the hospitalization rate for unvaccinated people was 17 per 17 people.
As of Wednesday, Nevada County has recorded 104 COVID-19 deaths. Of these 104, three were fully vaccinated elderly and the other 101 were unvaccinated, according to Blake.
Blake said in a Q & A on October 13 that when 100 deaths were recorded, including two who were completely vaccinated, the two who were in underlying health responded to the vaccine. Said that it was likely that there were few.
According to the Nevada County Coronavirus Dashboard, the county recorded the first COVID-19 death in April 2020 and the second was not recorded until August 2020. By the end of the year, the county’s virus had killed 50 people.
As with last year, no additional deaths were reported until August 10, after the county reported the 75th death on April 7.
The majority of the county’s recorded deaths were individuals over the age of 80, with 65 classified in this age group and 28 between the ages of 60 and 79. Of the remaining 11 deaths, 7 were 50-59 years old and 1 was 1 year old. Three people aged 40-49 and 30-39.
Changes in hospital leadership
Dr. Bryan Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, will leave his current position, according to an email announcement Wednesday by Sandra Barrington, Associate Director of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Evans has worked at the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for many years as a doctor in the emergency room, then as Chief Medical Officer, and for the past three years as President and CEO of the hospital.
In the announcement, Barrington states that Evans will continue to be the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital until November 25, after which he will assume a new position as President and CEO of Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento.
Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union.She can reach at [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.theunion.com/news/nevada-county-public-health-to-hold-vaccine-clinic-for-newly-eligible-children/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]