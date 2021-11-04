Health
First child under 12 gets COVID-19 shots in Pittsburgh area – CBS Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh (KDKA) – Children ages 5-11 can get COVID-19 shots immediately starting Wednesday. CDC has given final approval At the end of Tuesday, and some parents in our area did not hesitate to act fast.
KDKA’s Meghan Schiller spoke with his parents who took their first appointment at UPMC’s Children’s Community Pediatrics in Monroeville.
It’s a smaller dose, but it has great protection. Eight-year-old Sylvie Betler is the first child to get a COVID shot from UPMC in the Pittsburgh area. She didn’t skip the beat on Wednesday.
“I thought one day was random, just like a normal day, but today is another story,” says Sylvie.
# New arrival: Eight-year-old Sylvie Bettler on Mount Lebanon is the first child to get a COVID shot from UPMC in the Pittsburgh area. @UPMCnews @KDKA # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) #kids pic.twitter.com/ZZnT7hgpg8
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) November 3, 2021
Sylvie is excited about the little things, such as spending more time sleeping with friends, seeing more of her family, and getting healthier.
UPMC said it will begin booking reservations for children aged 5 to 11 on Wednesday, and the Allegheny Health Network will begin opening booking slots on Friday.
Sylvie’s mom, Erin Bettler, said it was easy.
“I think that’s the right thing to do as a community. I trust scientists. I believe this is what we all need and we can move on.”
The CDC gave final approval late Tuesday. This was just hours after the advisory board decided to unanimously publish Pfizer’s shots to about 28 million children of that age group across the country. Of the studies of more than 2,000 children, they found it to be almost 91 percent effective.
“This is the same composition, but one-third of the dose,” said Dr. William Varley, a UPMC pediatrician. “”[It’s the] Same schedule, one dose, and second dose 3 weeks later. “
Pediatrician Dr. Varley says children can expect the same pain and chills, but he believes the timing of this development is everything.
“It was cold this morning, so with the windows closed, the respiratory illness spread much faster,” said Dr. Burley. “Sure, the sooner you get the vaccine up and running before the winter respiratory season, the better.”
To sign up for an UPMC booking:
- All families visit Vaccine.upmc.com at 844-UPMCVAC (844-876-2822) Open all year round from 8am to 5pm.
- If your child is an existing UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics patient, you can schedule an appointment online www.childrenspeds.com Or by calling your pediatrician’s office.
You must wait until Friday to sign up for your AHN booking.
..
