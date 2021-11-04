COVID vaccine available for children ages 5-11 in Tarrant County





There are several ways to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 years throughout Tarrant County.

Fort Worth, Texas — It was a moment when 10-year-old Augie Bierbaum and his 7-year-old brother Henry Bierbaum had been waiting for months. On Wednesday morning, her mother, Diona Diadorf, rushed her two brothers to get vaccinated at the Tarrant County Public Health Building on Main Street in Fort Worth. The center allowed carry-on for pediatric vaccinations. “I miss going to restaurants. I like going to fun places that I haven’t been to in two years,” Augie said. After the two boys were vaccinated, they all went out to celebrate their emotional milestones. “It’s a big day,” Deardorff said. “It’s been a long way for our family. Our youngest child has been out of school since kindergarten years and some families have underlying medical problems, so our lives are in a normal condition. I’m excited to be back. ” On Tuesday, the CDC finalized approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. A pediatric vaccine was launched throughout Tarrant County on Wednesday morning. Related: Update: Here’s where and how your child can get the COVID-19 vaccine in North Texas Already, all Tarrant County Public Health Buildings are administering child-sized doses. A place away from the main street accepted a walk-in. Cook Children’s Medical Center has announced that it has received the first shipment of Kids Doze and will soon announce a distribution plan. Vinny Taneja, director of public health in Tarrant County, said he had prepared a deployment plan to vaccinate more than 204,000 children aged 5 to 11 years across Tarrant County. The county shipped pediatric doses prior to the final approval of the CDC. According to Taneja, the easiest way to vaccinate a child is to get a doctor or a local pharmacy. He recommends to parents first Check availability In Tarrant County. “You will see a list of places where you are supposed to be vaccinated. The next step is to call your pediatrician’s office or pharmacy to see if they have it. If you don’t have one, come to the health department, “Taneja said. Denton County Registration portal Set an appointment. CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens are also accepting reservations for pediatric vaccines. Walgreens will start receiving the pediatric vaccine on Saturday and CVS will start on Sunday. Brother Bierbaum is excited to be fully vaccinated in time for the vacation. “My youngest child said today is the best Christmas gift we can get,” Deardorff said.

