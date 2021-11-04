Health
Colorado Pediatrics Experts Helping Families Navigate New COVID Vaccine Guidance – CBS Denver
Denver (CBS4) – Several different counties and organizations in Colorado have given children in Colorado the final OK to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday. I’m starting vaccination.
Jefferson County began managing shots for children on Wednesday afternoon. The children’s hospital starts on Friday. A spokesman for Denver Public School said they would start on Monday.
Dr. Lucas Henderson, a pediatrician at Every Child Pediatrics, said the approval of this vaccine is an opportunity for us to limit the burden of the virus on everyone.
“I think it’s an important part of helping both protect children and help them protect the people around them, but children are much more normal. It’s also important to move into a situation where you can engage in activities in this way, “Henderson said. “It’s clearly understandable that there are questions, and asking those questions is just important.”
Henderson said they have been outreaching with their families for months starting in January, not just now. They also want to reach out to their families via email, phone and patient portal.
“It can look similar to what we do during the flu season: it basically sends an informative message to the patient and receives what the patient chooses as their favorite motive. It’s a thing, “he said. ..
According to Henderson, their office wants to provide vaccines to patients not only during regular office visits, but also through large clinics.
“For families who want to get it as soon as possible, at the pediatric clinic here, we’re trying to make it available on a slightly larger scale,” Henderson said.
See detailed information below.
Colorado Children’s Hospital Campus
- Mobile Clinic and Reservation Starts November 5th
- Scheduled from November 7th
Denver Public School & Denver Health
- Available from November 8th
- Scheduled M-Th available, 7:00 am to 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm
..
