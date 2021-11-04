Health
Kern Public Health recommends booster shots to avoid the winter surge of COVID-19 | News
Kern Public Health Services recommends that all qualified residents take booster shots to avoid another COVID-19 surge that could exceed the latest peaks that have burdened local hospitals. doing.
Recent modeling with the California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT) shows that a surge in winter is a realistic possibility and a major factor is weakened immunity to COVID-19.
In certain populations, the effectiveness of the vaccine against infection is slightly reduced. According to county public health spokeswoman Michelle Corson, these populations need boosters.
The worst-case scenario in Kern County begins in early December and peaks on January 14, with an average of 748 new cases per day. This same model shows that hospitalization peaks at 559 on January 20th. It also shows that COVID-19 deaths will rise to 2,297 by March 1. As of Wednesday, Kern County has counted 1,694 deaths from COVID-19.
By comparison, during this recent surge, Kahn peaked at an average of 411 cases per day with 336 hospitalizations. Corson said counties tend to follow a pessimistic model published by the state.
The fate of the county has not been decided. State modeling shows that boosters can make a difference in curve flattening.
The most optimistic model shows that Kern County completely avoids the surge and the daily case rate gradually declines. A strong booster response can reduce the case rate to 25 per day in mid-January. By March, deaths are projected to be 407 less than in the worst-case scenario.
The middle model, where boosters balance the weakened immune system, shows a scenario with a much smaller surge than the worst scenario, peaking in 88 new cases per day. By March, there will be 74 fewer deaths.
According to Corson, modeling is a valuable tool to help enhance local resources for public health, emergency medical care, and hospital systems in times of proliferation.
“It’s not about scaring us, it’s about making us aware,” said Jay Tamshi, co-founder of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force.
The Task Force is working to educate the community about the importance of booster shots while at the same time giving first and second doses at the vaccine clinic. Tamsi said boosters are especially important for anyone who wants to stay safe during their next vacation.
“It’s much more important to get it so that you can be around your parents and grandparents,” said Tamushi.
In a statement, Corson said: “The deciding factor in how Khan is trending in modeling is the action our community takes to ensure optimal immunity from the disease.
All COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide significant protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death, even without boosters. In Kern County, 96.15 percent of people hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated.
However, the CDC recommends that certain populations take booster shots to ensure optimal immunity. This is not uncommon in vaccines, Corson said. They are part of most pediatric and adult vaccine series that ensure that a person maintains immunity to infection.
For people over the age of 65, a booster dose of the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine is recommended 6 months after the second dose.
Also for adults working or living in high-risk environments such as skilled nursing residents, medical staff, first responders, grocery staff, manufacturing workers, corrections, school staff, agricultural workers, etc. I recommend it.
Boosters are also recommended for adults who are at high risk due to social inequality or who have an underlying disorder such as pregnancy, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, mental health, smoking or substance use disorder.
A booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is recommended for people over the age of 18 2 months after the initial dose.
Daniel Wolcott, president of Adventist Health Kern County, said the number of cases of COVID-19 is declining in local hospitals, but he encouraged continued vigilance.
“If vaccination is possible, I want you to be vaccinated,” Walcott said in a statement. “The holiday season is just around the corner. We want to keep everyone safe so that it doesn’t affect the hospital again.”
Corson also recommends that unvaccinated people wear masks. She said it is still important to wash hands, stay home when sick, and maintain a healthy diet in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.
To find a vaccination site near you or to book a vaccination site, please visit: www.kernpublichealth.com Also www.MyTurn.ca.gov.. Kern County Public Health operates a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Kern County Fairgrounds from 10:30 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Friday.
You can reach Emagaregos at 661-395-7394.
..
