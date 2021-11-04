COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years on the Central Coast





It was a long-awaited and long-awaited decision among health professionals. However, both the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years. The current goal is to vaccinate the children as soon as possible. “Soon next week, there will be enough vaccine in enough places and parents will be able to schedule appointments for their children to have their first injection,” said President Joe Biden. “We already have adequate vaccine supplies for all American children between the ages of 5 and 11.” Some children in Dallas County, Texas were first shot. “In clinical trials, the side effects of the vaccine were mild and self-limited, similar to those seen in adults. With the vaccine recommended for children, the most common side effect was arm pain,” said the CDC director. Dr. Rochelle Walensky explained. The COVID-19 vaccine for children will be available at local pharmacies as early as this weekend. Dr. Henning Ansorg, Public Health Officer, Santa Barbara County, said: In a statement, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Service said the vaccine would be available in the coming weeks as shipments arrive locally. Michelle Shoresman, a spokeswoman for San Luis Obispo, said: County Public Health Service. “The Santa Barbara County Public Health Service will work with the Santa Maria Bonita School District to contact the school district and implement a school-based vaccination site. Most pharmacies will also vaccinate this age group. I agree with you, “added Dr. Ansorg. Walgreens plans to manage shots as early as Saturday, November 6, 2021. CVS Health will be available for vaccines starting Sunday, November 7, 2021. Local health officials say vaccines are the key to preparing for vacation and attending school for children. According to the FDA, cases of COVID-19 in children aged 5 to 11 account for 39% of cases in individuals under the age of 18. Therefore, public health authorities recommend that you consult your family pediatrician about the vaccine. “There are about 12 outbreaks in schools in Santa Barbara County. It’s happening, mainly among children,” said Dr. Ansorg. Due to high demand, pharmacies offering vaccines this weekend are asking the public to make reservations in advance. In the case of Walgreens click here. For CVS pharmacies click here. Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment with the county www.myturn.ca.gov.. Parents are also advised to contact their family pediatrician.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksby.com/news/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccines-for-kids-5-11-will-be-available-as-early-as-this-weekend The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos