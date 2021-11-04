Queen’s University receives huge grants to boost prostate cancer research





Two research teams at Queen’s University have received huge grants to boost their prostate cancer research. Prostate Cancer UK has awarded the team a total of £ 750,000 as part of the Research Innovation Awards scheme, which has awarded £ 2 million to six exceptional projects across the UK. Radiation therapy is a very effective treatment for men with early-stage prostate cancer, but unfortunately, one in four men with progressive disease confirms a recurrence of the cancer. To fight this Dr. Jonathan Coulter We plan to use small gold particles, called nanoparticles, to develop new treatments that amplify the effects of radiation therapy and prevent the recurrence of prostate cancer. Thanks to a previous study funded by Prostate Cancer UK, Dr Coulter and his team have developed several types of gold nanoparticles that can target prostate cancer cells. They plan to load these nanoparticles into a prototype biodegradable implant that can be released into the prostate. With a £ 376,000 prize, the team can test and improve implants and evaluate how effective they are in increasing the susceptibility of prostate cancer to radiation therapy. Dr. Coulter said: “We know that gold nanoparticles can make prostate cancer cells more sensitive to the effects of radiation therapy and thus more likely to be destroyed. This project uses state-of-the-art technology for patients. By creating a friendly implantable delivery device and increasing the treatability of current radiation therapy plans, it helps to understand how to take advantage of the great potential of these nanoparticles.



“We want to build a case to start testing these gold nanoparticles-loaded implants in men undergoing radiation therapy. Ultimately, our new treatment is I am confident that it will help men with localized high-risk prostate cancer to lead longer and better lives. “ Second study led Dr. Simon McDade and Dr. Melissa Labonte WilsonIs also looking for new ways to improve the treatment of men with early-stage prostate cancer. The duo was awarded £ 374,000 to investigate a drug that blocks the activity of a protein family called HDAC. They want to see if this can improve the effectiveness of existing treatments and trigger the immune system to kill prostate cancer cells. Dr. McDade said: “Most men respond well to a combination of radiation and hormone therapy, but some men may have cancer that recurs. “In colorectal cancer, blocking the action of certain HDAC proteins not only improves the cancer-killing effect of standard treatments, but may also improve the immune system in the detection and attack of cancer cells. Now I would like to find out if this type of drug can trigger immune cells to fight colon cancer. “In the future, we hope to combine this drug with standard treatments to produce longer-lasting effects that prevent the recurrence of prostate cancer and improve the quality of life for men.” One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. In Northern Ireland, more than 9,000 men live with and after the disease. Dr Matthew Hobbs, Principal Investigator at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We are proud to continue this legacy by funding these two ambitious projects. These projects tackle the disease from a whole new angle and people with prostate cancer. We are one step closer to a future where our lives are not limited. “ For more information on research funded by Prostate Cancer UK, please see: https://www.prostatecanceruk.org/research/research-we-fund.. To send the latest and latest news directly to your inbox Sign up for our free newsletter..

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.belfastlive.co.uk/news/belfast-news/queens-university-receives-huge-grant-22055982 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos