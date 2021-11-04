The study found that the HPV vaccine reduced the incidence of cervical cancer in women by 87%.





According to a British study, vaccination of girls against human papillomavirus (HPV) dramatically reduced the incidence of cervical cancer in women. The incidence of cervical cancer is Vaccination against HPV A study published Wednesday reported when they were between the ages of 12 and 13 compared to previous generations. Women vaccinated between the ages of 14 and 16 had a 62% lower incidence of cervical cancer. And in those vaccinated between 16 and 18, it was 34% lower. the study, Posted in LancetRelies on data from the UK’s HPV vaccination program introduced in 2008 to vaccinate girls from the age of 12 and provide “catch-up” vaccines to older girls. .. In a statement, research author Peter Sasieni, a professor at Kings College London, said, “Previous studies have shown the usefulness of HPV vaccination in preventing HPV infection in the United Kingdom, but cervical cancer. Direct evidence of prevention was limited. “ The model showed that the England vaccine program had a substantial impact on the incidence of cervical cancer, but the data showed a greater drop than expected, Sasieni said. World Health Organization:Studies suggest that HPV vaccine may end cervical cancer HPV is the most common sexually transmitted disease According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. In 2018 42.5 million new or existing HPV infections According to the CDC, there are many people in their late teens and early twenties in the United States. According to the Mayo Clinic, warts are a common symptom of HPV infections. Certain types of HPV infections can also cause a variety of types of cancer, including cervical cancer. According to the CDC, it can take decades for cancer to develop after being infected with HPV. However, vaccination does help protect against HPV illness. In the United Kingdom, public health officials began recommending the Cervarix vaccine in 2008 to protect against the two most common types of HPV, which account for more than 80% of all cervical cancers. The country is currently using the vaccine Gardasil to protect it from HPV. A type of Gardasil that protects against 9 types of HPV The only vaccine currently distributed In the United States, more than 54% of US teens were fully vaccinated against HPV in 2019. According to CDC data.. The study, funded by Cancer Research UK and conducted by scientists at Kings College in London, examined the UK’s cancer registries from 2006 to 2019 and was the child of a woman who was vaccinated during her teens. We found that the incidence of both cervical cancer and precancerous cells was significantly lower. Especially people between the ages of 12 and 13. parents:Daughters do not have dangerous sex when vaccinated with HPV Studies show that women vaccinated between the ages of 12 and 13 had a 97% lower precancerous growth rate than their predecessors. Studies show that women vaccinated between the ages of 14 and 16 were 75% lower, and women vaccinated between the ages of 16 and 18 were 39% lower. Overall, the study found that the vaccinated population had 450 fewer cases of cervical cancer and 17,200 fewer precancerous cases than the unvaccinated population. The study’s co-author, Dr. Kate Soldan of the British Department of Health and Security, said the study was “first direct evidence” of the impact of vaccination programs on the incidence of cervical cancer. “This represents an important step forward in the prevention of cervical cancer,” Soldan said, adding that researchers hope the new results will encourage more people to be vaccinated.

