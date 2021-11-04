COVID is currently the sixth leading cause of death in children aged 5-11 years, SC Health Dept. Says.

Columbia, South Carolina (WCSC)-The South Carolina Department of Health and Environment said the state has already been vaccinated with about 60,000 pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more.

State epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly said the state was informed by federal authorities that it would receive a pediatric dose of 152,000 in the first week and expects to receive the remaining dose by Friday.

Kelly understands that some parents face “difficult decisions” about whether to vaccinate their children and give their children’s pediatricians or their doctors “valid and factual information.” He said he encouraged him to ask.

“Make sure social media discussions, self-proclaimed professionals, or unfounded online resources do not influence this important decision,” she said.

To date, more than 56,000 COVID-19 cases have occurred in children aged 5 to 11 years in Kerry, and the Pfizer vaccine is called a “great tool” to help prevent that increase.

“COVID-19 is the sixth leading cause of death in this age group nationwide,” Kelly said.

She said the Delta variant attacked the youth much more violently than the original strain.

She said the dose for children aged 5 to 11 years was 10 micrograms, which is one-third of the dose of 30 micrograms for adults and adolescents. The vaccine should be given twice every 3 weeks.

According to Kelly, parents can now sign up for their children to be vaccinated by calling where their children are vaccinated against regular or flu. She said some healthcare providers can already be vaccinated.

According to Kelly, children who have already been infected with COVID-19 and have recovered are advised to be vaccinated.

“The levels of innate immunity after infection are quite different, and are lower in people with mild illness and asymptomatic than those who have experienced severe illness,” she said.

Studies in the United States and other countries have shown that vaccination of previously infected people can reduce the risk of reinfection by half, she said.

DHEC has partnered with the State Department of Education to provide vaccine clinics to schools of choice.

She said there is ample evidence that the Pfizer vaccine is “safe and effective in older groups, as well as in this younger age group.”

She also said it is safe to vaccinate against COVID and the flu at the same time.

“It’s the flu season, and I think it’s very important to get these vaccinations before the flu epidemic actually happens,” she said. “The only recommendation is to be careful about giving them in different places, so don’t give them in the same arm, for example.”

U.S. health officials gave final approval on Tuesday Pfizer’s child-sized COVID-19 shot is a milestone that opens up a significant expansion of the national vaccination campaign for children up to the age of five.

The announcement by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came just hours after the advisory board unanimously decided to publish Pfizer’s shots to 28 million young people in that age group.

Pediatrician offices, pharmacies, hospitals and schools are ready to start firing as early as Wednesday as authorities have promised enough vaccine doses to protect 28 million U.S. children aged 5-11. Was done.

In the release, DHEC endorses the approval and states that it is “excited to work with vaccine providers” by providing access to children ages 5-11.

Dr. Edward Shimmer, director of DHEC, says studies have shown that vaccines are safe and effective for the age group.

“Approval of the Pfizer vaccine between the ages of 5 and 11 is a major step forward in the fight against COVID-19 for South Carolina and other countries,” Shimmer said. “We want people to know that much research and analysis has been done on the approval of vaccines in this age group. This study is safe for children aged 5 to 11 years. It has shown to be effective. Without this study, the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC would not have approved the use of this vaccine in this age group. The same is true for DHEC. This news Encouraged by, we are pleased to be able to provide this vaccine to 436,352 children in South Carolina in this age group. “

Health officials say plans to deploy the vaccine will begin last week in anticipation of approval. The federal government has notified South Carolina that it will be vaccinated with 152,100 doses in the state in the first week of availability. According to DHEC, more than 60,000 doses have already been given and the rest are scheduled for Wednesday and Friday.

According to DHEC, pediatric doses are distributed to more than 250 vaccine providers in the state, including pediatricians and family doctors. The vaccine will also be distributed to many hospital systems, state health departments, and federal-qualified health centers, but you should contact your provider to confirm availability before visiting the site. It is recommended.

Children vaccinated before the Thanksgiving Day will be fully covered at Christmas.

