Why doctors are so worried that pregnant people will get COVID-19

Pregnant Canadians are at increased risk of serious illness when infected with COVID-19, but many are still hesitant to vaccinate, experts say.

“It’s terribly worrisome,” said Dr. Deborah Money, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, who specializes in reproductive infections.

“Pregnant women are certainly inadequately vaccinated compared to other populations,” said Money, who works with CanCOVID-Preg, which tracks pregnant COVID-19 nationwide. ..

In the early stages of the pandemic, data on the potential effects of COVID-19 on pregnant individuals and the fetus were limited, and pregnant individuals were not included in clinical vaccine trials. Even the World Health Organization was initially unable to provide clear vaccination advice to pregnant people, so both pregnant people and primary care providers should provide the best medical advice on vaccination. I was uncertain about what I was doing.

However, in the past few months, the COVID-19 vaccine is not only safe for pregnant people, but also one of the groups with the highest risk of serious illness if pregnant people become infected with the virus. There is a growing consensus among experts that it is. And their babies can also be affected.

CBC News talked with obstetricians and gynecologists, immunologists, and infectious disease experts to get the latest facts. This is what we know.

Why are pregnant people in a high-risk group?

Dr. Alexander Wong, an infectious disease expert at Regina, says that pregnant people infected with COVID-19 are more likely to be more ill than non-pregnant people of the same age group. Saskatchewan has had to take critically ill patients to hospitals in other states because it is fighting a high rate of hospitalization due to COVID-19.

Wong said that “dramatically” complete vaccination reduces that risk.

Evidence from around the world continues to support it, and Money publishes a study by her team that “shows significantly higher hospitalization rates, ICU hospitalization rates, and preterm birth rates” among pregnant women in Canada. He said he was in the middle of being. Not vaccinated.

According to immunology experts, one of the main reasons pregnant people are so vulnerable to infections like COVID-19 is that the immune system has a weakened defense.

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine Infectious Diseases Agency (VIDO), said, “When a person is pregnant, from an immune system perspective, the developing foetation is actually an outpatient invader. Because of this, it is somewhat immunosuppressed. ” ..

She said she wouldn’t start attacking the developing foetation because there is a “substantial reorganization of the immune system” during pregnancy.

However, pregnant people “should definitely be vaccinated,” she said, because vaccination provokes an effective immune response against certain threats like COVID-19.

What about the impact on your baby?

More studies show that not only are the vaccines safe for both parents and the foetation, but they are likely to have a protective effect after the baby is born, gynecologists and immunology. Expert told CBC News.

Pregnant people were not included in clinical trials before the COVID-19 vaccine was approved, but the actual data collected after pregnant people worldwide were vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine is They say they haven’t set a safety flag.

In the United States alone, more than 160,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) No safety concerns found, Money said.

“It looks very reassuring in that there are no bad results. In fact, pregnant women tend to get better results than they would otherwise. [vaccinated], “She said.

View | British Columbia Health Doctors Uncover Myths About the COVID-19 Vaccine and Pregnancy.

Dr. Bonnie Henry (pictured) states that the COVID-19 vaccine poses no risk to pregnant women. Dr. Bonnie Henry, a British Columbia health doctor, encourages pregnant people to plan their pregnancy or breastfeeding and be vaccinated with COVID-19. 0:58

Dr. Catherine Gray, chief of maternal-fetal medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said vaccination to protect pregnant people and their babies from the virus is “not a new idea.” ..

She said the flu and whooping cough (tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough) vaccines are already recommended during pregnancy as a way to ensure that the baby has antibodies against the flu and whooping cough at birth.

Gray, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School in Boston, is studying COVID-19 during pregnancy and discovered antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19 to cross the placenta when parents are vaccinated. bottom. The benefits of immunity probably extend to babies.

“Baby is born with the antibodies that the mother has during pregnancy,” Money said.

According to Money, the vaccine’s antibodies are also found in breast milk.

“The vaccine is [an] A great way to protect your baby from infections and serious illnesses and give your baby some protection in the first few months of life before vaccination [for them] It’s possible. “

According to Money, people infected with COVID-19 are more likely to give birth prematurely and are at increased risk of fetal life if not vaccinated.

Does the COVID-19 vaccine affect childbirth?

No, experts say. And the spread of false information suggesting that this is not the case is associated with many people of childbearing age to delay vaccination, they say.

“It’s a complete myth,” Gray said. “Vaccination has no effect on childbirth.”

Jennifer Blake, CEO of the Ottawa-based Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (SOGC), said that not only is there no evidence of cases associated with giving birth to a vaccine, but there are also possible theoretical reasons. is not.

“There is no plausible way to prevent this vaccine from giving birth,” Blake said. “It has nothing to do with the production of our ovaries, eggs and sperm.”

One of the reasons people think that vaccines can affect childbirth is that some vaccinated people may have had temporary changes in their menstrual cycle for a month or two. It is a study that suggested. But it’s not clear if there was a direct connection, Money said.

“It doesn’t lead to infertility all at once,” she said.

Dawn Bowdish, a professor of immunology at McMaster University in Hamilton, said: A study of pregnant people and COVID-19.

How about a miscarriage?

All three obstetricians and gynecologists interviewed said there was no evidence of a link between vaccines and miscarriage.

When is the best time for a pregnant person to get vaccinated?

Experts say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe before pregnancy, during pregnancy, and during lactation, and the best time to get vaccinated is as soon as possible.

If pregnant people are in a high-risk group, do they need to get booster shots?

In the United States, the CDC says Pregnant people may receive boosters Because there is a risk of “severe infection”. The timing of the mRNA vaccine booster is at least 6 months after the second dose of vaccine.

In Canada, the National Advisory Board on Immunity (NACI) has not yet recommended booster immunization for pregnant people.

What is the COVID-19 vaccination rate for pregnant people?

According to the CDC, about 35% of pregnant people in the United States are fully vaccinated, while about 68% of the general population is vaccinated.

National data on immunization rates for pregnant women in Canada are difficult to obtain, and there is a lot of variability between states and territories, Money said. The most readily available data is in Ontario. According to ICES (formerly Institute for Clinical Evaluation Science) 60 percent of pregnant people in Ontario It is fully vaccinated compared to about 80% of the state’s eligible population.