The study records the highest rate of coronavirus in the UK since May 2020

Overall rate of COVID-19 In the United Kingdom, it is caused by infections in children aged 5 to 12 and children aged 13 to 17 and is higher than ever.

Researchers who have been collecting data since May 2020 suggest that the prevalence observed in the younger age group was 5.85%, compared to 5.75% in the older age group.

Across England It was 1.72%, compared with 0.83% in September 2021.

The prevalence was estimated to be 1.57% after the delta variant became established in January this year.

However, this survey was not conducted in December of last year, when the second wave peaked.

Studies suggest that increased Covid rates may be associated with school-age children and adolescents. credit: PA

Prevalence refers to the percentage of participants (67,208) who tested positive during the survey period from October 19th to October 29th.

Using this data, researchers in the React-1 study estimated that the next highest prevalence was in “parent-age” adults, between the ages of 35 and 54.

Regionally, the prevalence is highest in the southwest at 2.18%, which researchers have described as “a wide range of people who test positive for immunochromatography and negative for RT-PCR. It may be related to the report. “

“The report specifically linked the false-negative RT-PCR results to Wolverhampton’s Covid-19 test lab, which received many samples from the southwest,” the paper continues.

In mid-October, NHS Test and Trace suspended the test operation provided by Immensa Health Clinic Ltd. At the Wolverhampton Institute.

An estimated 43,000 people may have been given false negative PCR Covid test results, which could result in them not being quarantined and spreading the infection to many others.

The error is mainly related to the test results given to people between September 8th and October 12th in southwest England.

Paul Elliott, director of the React program at Imperial College London, said at a press conference:

“Obviously, we don’t know, but I think it’s a viable hypothesis.”

The study also found a high incidence of the virus among those who came into contact with confirmed Covid cases, who lived in larger households, and who lived in households with one or more children. rice field.

UK 12 to 15 years old are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, but data suggest slow intake.

Professor Elliott said: We know that we saw a very similar pattern in the sixth round of last year, with rates declining over the half year.

“And in fact they bounced back and rose again, so I think it’s very important to monitor what happens in the next 10 days.”

Graham Cook, a professor of infectious diseases at Imperial College London, said:

“And that’s pretty low now, and the prevalence of all other age groups is low, except for school-age children.

“It was driven by this significant increase in prevalence between the ages of 5 and 17. This has increased significantly since January.”

Helenward, a professor of public health at Imperial College London, said:

“And there is an undecided question as to whether even young children can be vaccinated.

“That’s why it’s so important to keep an eye on what’s happening in the entire population, especially in the age group that can become vulnerable again.”

Approximately 10% of the positive samples examined in this study are mutations in the delta mutant (AY.4.2), and authorities say they are monitoring the spread of so-called “mutants under investigation.”

Dr. Jenny Harries, Chief Executive Officer of the UK Health and Security Agency, commented on the study, saying: A serious threat to health and well-being.

“This is especially urgent for older people who may have weakened immunity, given that months have passed since they received the jab. For a third dose or booster shot. It is highly recommended that everyone who becomes a person come forward without delay. “

Sajid Javid, Minister of Health, said: