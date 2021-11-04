Colorado Doctors Focus on Children’s Vaccine Concerns – CBS Denver





Denver (CBS4) – With full CDC and FDA approval, hospitals and clinics plan to vaccinate children ages 5-11 with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, but many parents are still asking many questions. increase. Makenzie O’Keefe of CBSN Denver had the opportunity to discuss these concerns with Dr. Reginald Washington, Chief Medical Officer at Rocky Mountain Children’s Hospital. “The COVID virus continues to cause havoc in every part of the world, every part of the country, and even Colorado,” he said. “Vaccines are another tool in our toolkit and help mitigate the COVID virus.” O’Keefe asked him about the idea that young children do not get the virus and do not need a vaccine. “It’s true that most children infected with COVID do not need hospitalization. They may get sick for several days, but unfortunately it is not possible to predict who will or will not. We have seen several children admitted to the hospital and sent to the intensive care room throughout the pandemic. Hopefully this will prevent it from happening. “ “I certainly encourage parents to think about the side effects of the vaccine and the side effects of the COVID virus.” Washington addressed those side effects, saying it was almost the same as we saw in adults. “Arm pain, slight fever, a little headache in the first few hours after vaccination. Fortunately, the data shared with us shows that the side effects are more serious and who I didn’t realize that I didn’t have to be hospitalized. No one had myocarditis, which everyone is worried about. “ If your child has side effects, it’s okay to give them over-the-counter medications such as Tylenol, Advil, and Arive, but Washington should not give them before the shot only if the child shows symptoms. Told. He also reminded his parents that no one could get COVID from the vaccine. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children aged 5 to 11 years. “Two shots every three weeks. The good news is that the overall dose is much lower than used for adults and the needles are smaller, so children don’t even feel pain when receiving injections. I hope that. “ “We feel it’s very safe, very effective, and has over 90% protection,” Washington said. O’Keefe also asked if children would need a mask after being vaccinated. Washington said it really depends on the situation. “Everyone, adults and children, feels that they need to wear a mask in a crowded environment, especially indoors. If they are outdoors, it’s a little different.” “Sure, if they intend to visit relatives and their relatives are at high risk, they are immunosuppressed, chronic, and both children and adults wear masks around their individuals. I will wear it. “ He also requires everyone to wear a mask if attending a crowded event such as a sporting event, the vaccine is not 100% protected, but the vaccinated person becomes very ill. He pointed out that it is necessary not to become.

