Coastal Health District offers boosters and vaccines for children





Chatham, Georgia (WTOC)-The number of COVID-19s in Chatham County continues to decline, with the Community Infection Index reaching its lowest level since mid-July for the first time this week. Dr. Lawton Davis of the Coastal Health District found that 57% of people in the county have been vaccinated at least once, and a large number of people use Covid, although the community’s infection rate is still moderately high. As a result, the number is declining. The point is that they too are immune to the virus. Health experts recommend vaccination for people who have not yet been vaccinated, but booster shots for qualified people. The health department has been offering boosters for all vaccine brands for about a week and says it has a good supply and wants to offer more shots. “We’re giving some, not as much as we want, but unfortunately we’re giving more boosters than primary vaccinations. Boosters,” said Dr. Davis. Stated. Older people are the majority of people who get boosters with high-risk teachers and other workers. Remember that you have to wait 6 months after taking Pfizer or Moderna twice and 2 months after Johnson and Johnson shoot to get the booster. These shots are available at Eisenhower locations, annex locations, and all other health departments in the county throughout the Coastal Health District, but reservations are required. Click here to schedule your booking online.. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. The Chatham and Glynn County Health Departments have pediatric vaccines in stock and are ready to start vaccination. Starting Monday, November 8th, three clinics in the Coastal Health District will provide children aged 5 to 11 years with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children. Pediatric vaccinations are available at two sites in Chatham County and one site in Glynn County. You do not have to be a resident of the county to be vaccinated in that county. The Pfizer vaccine approved for children aged 5 to 11 years is one-third that of adults, and children in that age group are given twice every three weeks. Dr. Davis says the Delta variant is a little more difficult for children. Vaccine availability for this age group can be a major issue for children, their families, and the community as a whole, as many of them become ill and experience long-distance Covid symptoms. “We hope that the more people of all ages we can vaccinate, the higher the level of herd immunity, the faster our number will continue to decline, and the more we can avoid the surge of Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. “I am,” said Dr. Laughton. According to the Coastal Health District, in clinical trials, vaccination was almost 91% effective in this age group, and the side effects of the vaccine were mild and temporary. Parents need to make a reservation Before getting COVID-19 shots for kids.Appointments can now be scheduled chdcovidvax.org.. For more information on pediatric COVID-19 vaccination in coastal health districts, click here.. Copyright 2021W TOC. all rights reserved.

