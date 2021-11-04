Walk To End Alzheimer’s disease will be held at UNF from November 6th at 104.5 WOKV.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s® Jacksonville will take place on Saturday, November 6th at 9am (registration starts at 8am) at the JB Coxwell Amphitheater at the University of North Florida.

Announced by Baptist Agewell, the annual event dedicated to the care, support and research of Alzheimer’s disease is held in more than 600 communities nationwide. Walkers carry flowers to raise money and awareness in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Participants first take a walk in the Promise Garden and pick flowers that represent their role in caring for the sick. Promise Garden is noted as a mission-focused experience that means solidarity in combating this insidious illness.

Blue flowers represent people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Purple flowers represent individuals who have lost their love for the disease. The yellow flowers represent those who are currently caring for those who live with Alzheimer’s disease. The orange flowers represent those who support the idea of ​​living in a world free of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia.

Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. The Mayo Clinic describes progressive disease as a neurological disorder that causes the brain to contract and kill brain cells. Patients with Alzheimer’s disease “develop severe memory loss and lose the ability to carry out their daily tasks.”

An estimated 6.2 million Americans over the age of 65 currently suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, according to Audrey Coachman, Program Manager for the Central and North Florida Chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease continues to grow and is growing rapidly,” said Coachman. “In Florida alone, more than 580,000 people have the disease (1 in 37), and that number is expected to increase by 24% by 2025.”

When asked if Alzheimer’s disease is part of the aging process, coachman said that occasional amnesia, such as forgetting the name of the person you just met, is normal.

“But Alzheimer’s disease is more than an occasional memory loss,” she continued. “This is a disease that causes brain cells to malfunction and eventually die. When this happens, individuals take to return to the names of their longtime friends or the homes they lived in for decades. You may forget the way to go. Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of the aging process. ”

Studies show that by 2050, 12.7 million people over the age of 65 will be affected by Alzheimer’s disease if medical advances do not cure or inhibit the growth of Alzheimer’s disease. Currently, there is no cure, but drug and non-drug therapies are being tested. There is speculation that exercise and diet may help reduce that risk. Coachman said more extensive research is needed in diverse populations.

“Many of these lifestyle changes have been shown to reduce the risk of other illnesses such as heart disease and diabetes associated with Alzheimer’s disease,” she said. “Because of some drawbacks and many known advantages, choosing a healthy lifestyle can improve your health and possibly protect your brain.”

According to Coachman, there are currently 11 million caregivers for Alzheimer’s disease patients. Family and friends provide 83% care.

“According to a recent study, people with dementia needed 151 hours of care a month at the onset of dementia, but eight years later it increased to 283 hours a month,” she said.

The medical community states that it is important to work with doctors and the medical community to provide adequate care.

“There is no one-size-fits-all prescription for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease,” the coachman concluded. “The situation in each family is unique.”

For more information, call our 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900 (available 365 days a year) or visit: alz.org

8am Registration | 9am Ceremony | Walk at 9:30 am

University of North Florida JB Coxwell Amphitheater | 1 UNF Dr Jacksonville, FL 32224 | Map it

Route length: 2 miles

Terry Cantrell | (440) 488-6045 | [email protected]

