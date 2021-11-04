Parents Respond to CDC Approval of Pfizer COVID Vaccine for ChildrenExBulletin

Switch captions AFP via Joseph Prezioso / Getty Images

AFP via Joseph Prezioso / Getty Images

Oversleep. Birthday party. The long-awaited reunion of the family.

These are one of the activities and gatherings that parents told NPR that their children wanted to be able to: Official recommendation of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine For children aged 5 to 11 at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Recommended to her Tuesday evening, hours after a panel advising the CDC unanimously voted to support vaccines in this age group, and days after the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of vaccines in this age group.latest Pandemic milestone Approximately 28 million children in the United States are eligible to be vaccinated at lower doses than adults.

Life with less fear

Many parents, including Eric Nichols and Nell Hathaway, have expressed reassurance and hope that this will take another step in the normal direction. Her daughter Harper is five years old and both Nichols and Hathaway have been vaccinated, but they say there is still a limit to what they can do safely as a family until they are all vaccinated.

“You can’t eat at a restaurant or go to a children’s museum … it’s here because of the risks,” says Hathaway. “It really limited her life.”

It involves not being able to see the family. Nichols says he saw a family member in Ohio two years ago. However, they are planning a trip from Olympia, Washington this year, and Nichols said, “It will be a very big day to hug them.”

According to Hathaway, it’s been nearly two years since he lived with constant stress on a pandemic. Not all of that is gone, but she looks forward to being less afraid if Harper is vaccinated.

“Meeting my family in Ohio is really important and it’s a little scary,” they say. “I’m going to Thanksgiving in November of this year, but I really want to take the first shot at least before that. If she has it, our safety remedies are greatly reduced. Because I will. “

Part of that relief came Wednesday morning when we were able to secure a Harper reservation the following Monday.

Switch captions David Rider / Getty Images

David Rider / Getty Images

Family with children under 5 years old

The latest vaccination and CDC guidance means that some families may be fully vaccinated. However, in many families, not all children are old enough to receive the vaccine.

Mabel Cordero Leathem is the mother of a 6-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son. She says she and her husband are closely tracking the news up to this moment and are excited about another family member being vaccinated.

Cordero Leathem says he looks forward to giving his daughter a rite of passage as a child oversleeping with a friend (whose family is also vaccinated).

“You know, you can have a play date … but the idea that I have another kid [from another family] In my house, I cook breakfast and share our air … it seems like the closest thing you can get, right? And that’s a lot of fun, “she says.

The family remains cautious for his son, who is not yet vaccinated, says Cordero Risem. But at this stage, you can “give a little freedom” to your daughter and enjoy the friendship without much worry.

Parents to wait

Some parents plan to vaccinate their children as soon as possible, while others Will wait for a while A little before scheduling those shots.

NS Recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey We showed how parents feel about vaccination of groups aged 5-11. Almost one-third of parents said they were eager to get a vaccine for children in this age group with permission.Another third they said I wanted to wait and see How vaccines work in this age group before you make your own appointments. And the last third of the parents said they had no plans to vaccinate their children.

In Greenville, NC, family medicine worker Heather Gilbert and her husband are waiting to see how the vaccine works in a larger group of children, especially with regard to side effects such as myocarditis. It falls into the second group of parents. , A form of heart inflammation. Side effects after COVID vaccination have been shown to be rare. CDC reports 877 confirmed cases People under the age of 30 do not die.

“We just want to wait until the recorded and studied population grows to make sure that the side effects (harmful side effects) do not outweigh the benefits of the vaccine,” Gilbert says.

Gilbert favors parents who want their children to be vaccinated immediately, but says her family’s risk calculations are slightly different.

She and her husband are both fully vaccinated, and the two daughters of a 6- and 7-year-old couple are homeschooled. Gilbert says he wears masks in indoor spaces and all playdates are outdoors. But overall, they are not in an environment with a large number of people indoors.

The family belongs to a large church, but due to the lack of masks for parents and children, they effectively continue to attend worship, Gilbert says.

She says she wants to bring her girl back to church sooner or later and wants to revisit the conversation about COVID vaccination at the beginning of the new year.

“I know that the vaccine is given and the reaction time turnaround is very fast. Therefore, whether there are significant amounts of harmful side effects since people started vaccination of their children. It shouldn’t take long to see, “says Gilbert. “By the beginning of January, we hope that hundreds of thousands of children will be able to revisit the topic after they have been vaccinated, and a larger population is being investigated.”

For this story, we contact the audience and from more than 3,000 parents and children about what they plan to do with regard to vaccination of children in the age group of 5-11 years. I’ve heard from parents who have a vaccination and aren’t eligible for the vaccine yet.