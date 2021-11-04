4 Approved drugs are potential treatments for Alzheimer’s disease

Detailed molecular signatures in the three mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease Studies have shown that it has become possible to identify four approved drugs that may treat Alzheimer’s disease at various stages.

Currently, the four drugs that have been effective are used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension) and inflammation in humans.

the study, “Identification of molecular signatures of development and progression of Alzheimer’s disease and drug-induced reversion in AppNL-GF, AppNL-F, and 3xTg-AD mouse models, ”Was published in the journal Genome medicine..

The main features of Alzheimer’s disease are the accumulation and aggregation of amyloid beta protein in the form of amyloid plaque, and the formation of tau neurofibrillary tangles. This process leads to neuronal cell death in the hippocampus, a region of the brain associated with learning and memory.

Despite current evidence of the molecular basis of Alzheimer’s disease, an understanding of the onset and progression of the disease is incomplete. Moreover, treatments that target a single biological process have not yet produced the desired results.

Therefore, a more systematic approach to treatment may help advance effective treatments, especially in the early stages of the disease, before irreversible brain damage occurs.

To understand the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, scientists based at the Institute of Biomedical Sciences (IRB) in Barcelona, ​​Spain, have found that mice with three different Alzheimer’s diseases in three stages of the disease (early, middle and advanced). Characterized the model.

Based on the resulting Alzheimer-related molecular signatures, the team also searched for known drugs that could reverse these signatures.

Two standard mouse models (AppNL-F and AppNL-GF) are used, App A gene that gives rise to amyloid precursor protein (APP) and is associated with a human hereditary disease. The third model, 3xTg-AD, was bred to overproduce human APP and tau protein associated with the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

Three different stages were mimicked in 3, 9, and 18 month old AppNL-F mice, 3, 6, and 9 month old AppNL-GF mice, and 3, 8, and 15. -3xTg-AD mouse after birth.

First, the cognitive status of AppNL-F and AppNL-GF mice at various stages was evaluated using a new object recognition (NOR) test. In this test, healthy mice usually spend more time exploring new objects than familiar ones.

Memory deficits were only found in older AppNL-F mice. In contrast, young AppNL-GF mice were unable to distinguish new objects that “indicate early cognitive impairment” in this model, the team wrote.

Consistently, the presence of amyloid beta plaque in the hippocampus was found only in older AppNL-F mice, but all ages in AppNL-GF mice showed amyloid beta plaque. 3xTg-AD mice showed cognitive impairment and the presence of amyloid beta plaque at 8 and 15 months, reflecting moderate onset.

Gene expression and protein levels were then measured in the hippocampus of all Alzheimer’s disease mice and compared to healthy mice. Notably, gene expression is the process of synthesizing information within a gene to create a practical product, such as a protein.

Consistent with memory tests, young AppNL-GF mice showed the most prominent effects on gene expression and protein production. It says, “Most changes occur during the first 3 to 6 months of life. [amyloid-beta] The plaque became more apparent and cognitive impairment appeared, “the researchers write.

General molecular pattern

In particular, in three different mouse models, there was significant overlap between the more active (upregulated) genes and proteins, “despite significant differences between the models, a common molecular pattern between the models. It suggests that there is, “they added.

Comparing healthy aging with the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, we found that the activity of genes associated with the inflammatory process was increased. This is known. However, a significant number of these genes are also upregulated in young AppNL-GF animals, suggesting that amyloid beta disease promoted the characteristics of molecular aging.

“What we have observed is that Alzheimer’s disease shares several characteristics of accelerated aging, but is also affected by a completely different aging process,” said research leader Dr. Patrick Alloy. Stated. Press release..

Gene expression in mice of various ages was measured to identify molecular signatures throughout disease progression. Alzheimer-related signatures in AppNL-F and AppNL-GF mice followed a similar trend in the comparison of 3-month vs. 15-month and 8-month vs. 15-month 3xTg-AD mice. Shows what is common to [Alzheimer’s disease] “Models,” the scientists write.

One of the most upregulated genes in the Alzheimer’s disease signature is GFAPIt has also been shown to increase at the protein level and previously accumulate in the patient’s brain.

In contrast, signs of downregulation of gene expression are associated with defective signaling between neurons, “cognitive impairment observed in 6- and 9-month-old AppNL-GF mice. May reflect. [and] Reversing some of these molecular changes may provide therapeutic opportunities, “they added.

Next, protein levels were compared between models of different ages and healthy mice. Changes at the protein level were strongly correlated with gene expression in all three models. Conversely, this correlation was much weaker in older mice in which protein aggregation was isolated from gene activity.

“It has been found that the disease is caused by the abnormal accumulation of certain proteins, and in some cases this is not caused by overproduction, but by errors in their removal,” said Alloy. I did.

Finally, the team sought to identify small molecules that could “undo” the gene expression signatures found in these Alzheimer’s disease mice using a tool called. Chemical checker..

Of the 8,250 candidate compounds, 125 high-ranked nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) were identified. These are one of the most common medications and are usually prescribed as antipyretics, painkillers, and to control fever.

“Epidemiological studies have already shown that people who take anti-inflammatory drugs on a regular basis have a lower incidence of Alzheimer’s disease, but this did not correlate with any particular drug or mechanism.” Said Alloy.

The list also included many drugs approved to treat high blood pressure (hypertension). The efficacy of the selected compound was tested in 5-month-old AppNL-GF mice because it showed cognitive impairment in the early stages.

Two NSAIDs (dexketoprofen and etodolac) and two antihypertensive drugs (penbutolol and bendroflumethiazide) have been found to prevent cognitive impairment based on a new object recognition test. Further analysis revealed that these compounds reduced hippocampal amyloid beta plaques and partially restored Alzheimer-related molecular signature genes.

“Three features [Alzheimer’s disease] Mouse models of different stages offer an unprecedented view [Alzheimer’s disease processes] And how this differs from physiological aging, “the authors conclude. “Furthermore, a computational strategy to chemically restore [Alzheimer’s disease] The signature indicates that despite the definitive and contradictory results reported, NSAIDs and antihypertensive drugs may still have opportunities as antihypertensive drugs.[Alzheimer’s disease] Agent. “

“The results we are publishing are the most promising and can lead to a paradigm shift in the treatment of this disease, so we hope that more research will be done,” said Alloy.