Holiday skin care gifts approved by TikTok influencers

This is part of the LA Times 2021 Gift Guide. See the complete guide here.. The LA Times may be compensated if you make a purchase from one of our links.

What does your brain look like with skin care TikTok? Here are the signs: Suddenly ask if your whole family put on their sunscreen today. Always talk about what is called “” Slugging .. Order acne patches in bulk. Instead of jewelry, I’m looking for LED devices for my birthday. Has a night routine that includes multiple well-studied steps.

The world of skin care on the Internet can be truly horrifying, sometimes even filled with false information and false claims, but it can also be fun, interesting and informative. Some viral products are viral for good reason, and tips from trusted beauticians and dermatologists will never hurt.

Skin care is one of the most personal and very subjective. There are different needs, budgets and needs. What is it worth? What’s missing? This is what is drawing attention in the world of the Internet and in actual skin care.

Dew Forever Eye Mask

(Photo by Leslie Kirchhoff, courtesy of Dieux)

Dieux founders Charlotte Palermino, Joyce de Lemos, and Marta Freedman wanted to create an eye mask that wouldn’t have a negative impact on the environment, but inadvertently act as a killer tool for winged makeup. I made a thing. Forever Eye Mask is an environmentally friendly alternative to disposable eye masks that can be used with products already in skin care refrigerators (masks made of pure medical grade silicon have deeper creams, serums and gels). Helps penetrate sensitive skin around your eyes). Their limited edition tattoo Forever eye mask was created in collaboration with LA artist David Enth.

$ 25 | 👉 Buy here

Black girl sunscreen

When it comes to essential things like sunscreen, Skin Tok … has an opinion. One of the most widely discussed is how to avoid the dreaded white cast when sunscreen leaves a white pasty residue on the skin. This is a particularly common problem for people with colors trying to protect themselves from UVA / UVB rays. Enter SPF30 lotion that is sunscreen, non-abuse, vegan and infused with jojoba oil and avocado oil for black girls.

$ 18.99 | 👉 Buy here

Star Face Hydro Star

Hydrocolloid acne patches have been handed down over the internet in recent years — and Starface has found a way to treat your zits with cute AF. Loved by Gen Z consumers and recommended by TikTok Derm, Starface Hydrostar protects acne from bacteria while absorbing moisture and reducing inflammation. The reusable case contains 32 patches and can be purchased as a one-time purchase or as a monthly subscription.

$ 14.99 | 👉 Buy here

Other Gift Guides

Burjita skin care

Esthetician Riagerero’s all-natural skin care brand celebrates the “nonconformity left by the Natural Beauty Market” and offers a holistic beauty experience using ingredients that are actually pronounced and recognizable. Handcrafted in Los Angeles, Brujita Skincare’s Essential Kit is the perfect place to dive into the brand’s extensive product line. Think of it as the basic sampler kit for Brujita. One cleanser, one hydrosol, one haechi facial serum.

$ 85 | 👉 Buy here

Luna Mini 3

Foreo Facial Cleansing Massager is an important part of TikTok’s myriad skin care routine videos. Swedish companies have different tools for different skin types. Skincare influential @caressmd cites Foreo Luna 2 as a key player to transform skin-irritating and acne-prone ones into glossy donut-like ones. I like Luna Mini3. It’s pocket-sized, relatively affordable and convenient. The massager has a dual cleansing surface and 12 adjustable strengths for deep cleansing.

$ 159 | 👉 Buy here

Freck Beauty’s Freck OG

Freckles have become a major beauty trend in recent years. When Permanent Makeup artists even try to get tattoos on their faces, when Freck Beauty releases Freck OG, the brand says it’s the first freckle cosmetic. It was a bang hit. Freck OG’s formulas and applicators are buildable and accurate, giving you the most natural-looking fake freckles you can expect.

$ 22 | 👉 Buy here

Koolatron cosmetic refrigerator

OK, sure, you don’t necessary Skin care refrigerator … but you I want Skin care refrigerator. Sure, this gift is superfluous, but it’s also fun. And after a long day, who doesn’t like the sensation of an icy face mask layered thickly on the skin? The Koolatron Retro Portable 6 Can AC / DC Mini Fridge Cooler in aqua is the perfect device for storing the coolest products such as vitamin C, eye creams, ampoules, sheet masks, facial rollers, toners and benzoyl peroxide. is. TikTok Dermatologist, Dr. ZionKo Lamm (@ dr.zionko).

$ 59.99| 👉 Buy here

MyKirei by KAO Yuzu Flower Foam Hand Wash

KAO’s My Kirei became a hot topic in the Yuzu Flower Foam Hand Wash, which distributes soap in the form of puffy Yuzu flowers. Not only is it cute, but you can also enjoy a luxurious hand-washing experience using yuzu extract and rice water. (Also, since we are still in Panini, luxurious soap may be the most perfect and practical gift for our time.)

$ 18 | 👉 Buy here

Then I met your living cleaning balm

Double cleansing-the act of removing dirt and impurities with an oil-based cleanser followed by a water-based cleanser-is a prevalent ritual in today’s beauty world. Many skin fluencers pledge Then I Met You’s Living Cleansing Balm, a popular in the abuse-free vegan industry that dissolves excess sebum, makeup and sunscreen with a “sorbet soft” formula infused with vitamin E and fatty acids.

$ 38 | 👉 Buy here

Topics like butter hydrating masks

Founded by two colored women in their early twenties, Claudia Teng and Olamide Olowe, Topicals captured Gen Z’s heart with its naive attitude and truly cute packaging. But it solidified itself with a scientifically backed formula that actually works for people. Butter hydrating masks like Topics are packed with nutritional ingredients such as colloidal oatmeal, green tea, and ginseng root, which the brand says helps restore the skin barrier (skin care TikTok). If you have spent time on know ikura We love healthy skin barriers).

$ 32 | 👉 Buy here

Rinchen, the founder of Pink Moon, wanted to use the Pink Moon Rose Quartz Guasha Facial Tool to celebrate the role that traditional herbal medicine played in her upbringing. Guasha promotes skin blood flow while minimizing inflammation and releasing stagnant energy, Brand says. It’s also a great way to establish a self-care ritual at the end of a long WFH day. In other words, treat yourself!

$ 35 | 👉 Buy here

Skin Gym WrinkLit LED Mask

Flashy skin care tools are an additional part of the routine — not really necessary They—but the benefits of LED therapies against acne, skin tightening, scarring, etc. are scientifically promising. NS Harvard Health explains: “Various wavelengths in the visible spectrum correspond to different colors of LED light and penetrate the skin to different depths. LED lights have different biological effects depending on the depth of penetration. It is believed that there are. ”Devices can be expensive, but SkinGym’s WrinkLit LED masks are relatively affordable. There are three light options. Blue light for acne-prone skin. Red light for anti-aging; orange light for brightening.

$ 99 | 👉 Buy here

Mediheal NMF Intensive Hydrating Mask

TikTok’s Hilarious “Lesbian Parents” Kate “Hina” Sabateen Said to cut These are the masks they buy in bulk. And they are not the only ones. The Mediheal NMF Intensive Hydrating Mask is co-signed by Allure, Soko Glam, and numerous skin care enthusiasts on the internet, and unlike other sheet masks, it’s cheaper to hydrate and stay on your face. increase. The mask uses NMF technology, which is an abbreviation for natural moisturizing factor, aimed at reproducing the natural moisturizer of the skin with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and water-binding sugar.

$ 9.95 | 👉 Buy here

Clio River No.2 Face Oil

Clio’s River No. 2 Face Oil is a nutritious face moisturizer that contains two of Africa’s treasured fruit oils, Marula Oil and Kalahari Melon Oil, to moisturize and soothe the neck and face in a luxurious mood. Let’s do it, “explains Tony Johnson, the founder of the brand. He defends the spirit of “being shy is never cool” when it comes to skin care products inspired by the Sierra Leone tradition. River No. 2 Face Oil targets acne and aging concerns while brightening the skin thanks to fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins A, E and C.

$ 42 | 👉 Buy here

Other Gift Guides