Vermont reports record 487 Covid-19 cases





The 487 new Covid-19 cases reported Thursday by the Vermont Department of Health broke a record of more than 100 cases in total for the day. Spikes occur after a settling of mixed cases, with a 7-day average fluctuating between 200 and 220 cases per day. Today, due to the big upheaval on Thursday, the 7-day average has risen to 247 per day. When Vermont finally shattered the total number of cases in the previous day (330 cases on September 15), the health department blamed the number. Computer error It artificially delayed the test results. But this time, “the numbers are accurate and there are no associated glitches or delays,” said department spokesman Ben Truman in an email. He said the daily soars and dips in cases may be related to the number of Vermonters tested on a particular day. The data show that the number of tests surged on Thursday, with 18,222 new tests conducted in one day. “Nevertheless, the large number of ongoing cases reflects a level of concern about the continued spread of the virus community,” he said. Chittenden County reported the most cases on Thursday, with 65 cases. But it is also the most populous county in the state, and its total is consistent with recent times. The counties of Bennington, Caledonia, Essex and Franklin all reported a new day’s record on Thursday. Rutland County reported the second highest daily total with 48 new cases. This has increased significantly since recent times. [Looking for data on breakthrough cases? See our reporting on the latest available statistics.] Data sources in most countries update their rankings on a delayed schedule and use a 7-day average rather than a daily sum, so how the latest numbers compare to Vermont’s rankings compared to other states. It is unknown if it affected. Fifty-five people in Vermont are currently hospitalized for the virus, 19 of whom are in the intensive care unit. The total record ICU is 20. The agency also revealed six new deaths in the data. A total of 380 people died during the pandemic, including six in November. Correction: The total number of Covid-19 deaths during a pandemic has been updated. 📈 Get the latest statistics and live updates It is on the coronavirus page.

