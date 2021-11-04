Wales sees “low intake” of flu vaccine for preschool children

More preschool children in Wales need to be vaccinated against the flu to reduce the risk of serious illness.

This is due to Dr. Chris Johnson of the Welsh Public Health Service, who warned that influenza could cause far more damage to children under the age of five than Covid-19.

He acknowledged that nasal spray vaccinations, especially for ages 2 and 3, need to be improved not only for their own safety, but also to reduce infections in the elderly.

Dr. Johnson, a consultant epidemiologist and interim director of preventable disease programs in Wales’ public health vaccines, said:

“As a result of influenza complications, people under the age of 5 are most likely to be hospitalized. If you have bronchitis or bacterial pneumonia, it is very serious that leads to hospitalization of your child.”

Dr. Johnson said one of the reasons why school enrollment in this young age group is usually lower than the Welsh average is due to the great success of the school deployment.

He added: “It is no exaggeration to say that accepting students aged 2 and 3 is always more difficult than in school groups.

“It’s very accessible when delivered at school. It’s very easy for parents to agree that their child will be given two gushes from the nose. Last year we had a school flu program. I saw an intake of over 70%.

“What we have to do is that it is really important that they make those promises, especially to the parents of young children in their 2 and 3 age groups, and the doctors and nursing they give birth to. To convey the message of going to see the teacher. That is within the practice of GP. “

In addition, Dr. Johnson said that children are “significant spreaders” of the flu and that vaccination can reduce the delivery of vaccines to loved ones and others in the area.

“Vaccination of 2-3 year olds and school-aged children not only protects them from the harm of the flu, but also greatly increases the chances of giving the flu to parents and grandparents who actually have the flu. The risk of flu and covid coming together, “he added.

Influenza vaccine will be available for free on the NHS this fall and winter Well over 1.5 million people in Wales -The highest number ever. This has been extended to everyone over the age of 50 and between the ages of 7 and 11.

Vaccination is especially important for the elderly, pregnant, or in a state of health that makes them more vulnerable to complications as a result of infection.

Dr. Johnson said that two strains of influenza (Type A and Type B) are already prevalent in Wales. Person in hospital..

“The numbers we see are in perfect agreement with the idea that the flu season is coming. What we are seeing is how the flu season begins in normal years, which is now During the winter, peak influenza activity is usually expected around January or February. “

He said he was “really concerned” about the fact that the incidence of coronavirus is still dangerously high throughout Wales.

“For adults, people at risk for serious Covid complications are the same as people at risk for serious influenza complications. As a result, it is not desirable for these two peaks to come together. “He added.

“We know that if you get the flu and Covid at the same time, your outcome will be worse by about 10%. If people get infected at the same time, you will see more hospitalizations and deaths.”

Dr. Johnson said people should not delay flu vaccination and try to match the appointment with Covid Jab.

“If you are offered it, take it. Plus, you don’t need a gap between Covid and the flu shot, so it’s safe to have them on consecutive days, or if necessary, on the same day. “He said.

When asked if there were any staffing issues with the simultaneous administration of both Covid and flu jabs, Dr. Johnson added: Same workforce.

“Influenza vaccination is also available at local pharmacies. If you work in health care, it is available from your employer.”

Dr. Johnson acknowledged that more people could be “susceptible” to the flu this time, as the pandemic blockade had few flu seasons last fall and winter.

“The consequences of getting the flu don’t get worse, it just can increase the number of cases of the flu,” he said.

“This needs to be balanced with the fact that the flu vaccination campaign was the most successful ever last year. We have vaccinated more people and protected more people than ever before.

“Therefore, although there were few natural flus, there were many flu shots, but it is difficult to predict how that will happen as the flu season progresses.”