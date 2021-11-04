Health
Find a support group for patients with metastatic breast cancer
These are the experiences and opinions of panelists, not doctors.
Shirley A. Meltz, Massachusetts, Ph.D.: If I’m looking for a way to find a support group, Lisa, and even if you repeat, should I first ask if they have a support group and where I’ll be treated?
Lisa Loudico: If it doesn’t work as a starting point, or if the treatment center doesn’t have a support group for patients with metastatic breast cancer, I think it’s very important. I talk a lot about the alliance, how we bring about our early stages, and when it’s a good time to bring about early stages to help with the problem of metastatic breast cancer. Is done. I’ll talk about that later, because the support groups in your center are treated in the same place so you can actually meet people in your community. This is the first step. If that doesn’t work, go to places like Share Gun Support, Living Beyond Breast Cancer and try to use an organization that has an online support group. Combined with all different permutations. There is a real problem because they are on a really young early diet and tragically too many young people are newly diagnosed with de novo metastatic breast cancer. There is a support group for that, and there is a support group for people of different ages and stages. I think this is also very important. Perhaps so are the different subtypes of people we actually started with. There are opportunities depending on where your fit is. I think that’s what you’re looking at.
Shirley A. Meltz, Massachusetts, Ph.D.: Elsewhere, the way I met other patients, I didn’t see another patient with metastatic breast cancer for a year and a half. I say the gentleman has a sick old woman, but she was diagnosed in the clinic that she wasn’t going to help you. But what helped me was attending a conference on metastatic breast cancer. The entire auditorium was in MD Anderson, and the entire auditorium was full of women with metastatic disease, and I was sick. There are other people. Lisa, I’m sorry you’ve already mentioned that we’re at COVID, which is suppressing some of our interactions. But beyond that, if you can go back to the Metastatic Breast Cancer Conference and learn about our illness, important people will learn the diagnosis, learn about your subtypes, and you if you are newly diagnosed. Who will meet other people. You will make friends, and thanks to the awesomeness of the iPhone and any phone or zoom, you can talk to each other and foster some friendships. Sheila, is there anything you would like to add to this conversation about trying to meet other people or what we talked about in the last few minutes? I want to give you a chance.
Sheila McGrone: As Lisa said, support groups and perhaps Facebook groups don’t like being blocked by these stages like stage 1 and stage 2 just to find out where you fit. I’m stage 4, but when I attended the conference, some people said, “I’m stage 4, so this person doesn’t want to talk to me.” It’s like cancer, but no matter what, it’s cancer. If it remains zero or stage 4, we should all be treated as the same. And one more thing I wanted to say, I know I’m going back to self-care, but a few weeks away from Facebook to wait, where I have to do and what I have to do. That’s another self-care I’m doing.
Shirley A. Meltz, Massachusetts, Ph.D.: It’s a very good self-care because it looks like it’s open and down, but it has something to do with sleep and what we’re hearing, and the news can be boring.
This transcript has been edited for clarity.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.curetoday.com/view/finding-a-support-group-for-metastatic-breast-cancer-patients
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]