Find a support group for patients with metastatic breast cancer

These are the experiences and opinions of panelists, not doctors.

Shirley A. Meltz, Massachusetts, Ph.D.: If I’m looking for a way to find a support group, Lisa, and even if you repeat, should I first ask if they have a support group and where I’ll be treated?

Lisa Loudico: If it doesn’t work as a starting point, or if the treatment center doesn’t have a support group for patients with metastatic breast cancer, I think it’s very important. I talk a lot about the alliance, how we bring about our early stages, and when it’s a good time to bring about early stages to help with the problem of metastatic breast cancer. Is done. I’ll talk about that later, because the support groups in your center are treated in the same place so you can actually meet people in your community. This is the first step. If that doesn’t work, go to places like Share Gun Support, Living Beyond Breast Cancer and try to use an organization that has an online support group. Combined with all different permutations. There is a real problem because they are on a really young early diet and tragically too many young people are newly diagnosed with de novo metastatic breast cancer. There is a support group for that, and there is a support group for people of different ages and stages. I think this is also very important. Perhaps so are the different subtypes of people we actually started with. There are opportunities depending on where your fit is. I think that’s what you’re looking at.

Shirley A. Meltz, Massachusetts, Ph.D.: Elsewhere, the way I met other patients, I didn’t see another patient with metastatic breast cancer for a year and a half. I say the gentleman has a sick old woman, but she was diagnosed in the clinic that she wasn’t going to help you. But what helped me was attending a conference on metastatic breast cancer. The entire auditorium was in MD Anderson, and the entire auditorium was full of women with metastatic disease, and I was sick. There are other people. Lisa, I’m sorry you’ve already mentioned that we’re at COVID, which is suppressing some of our interactions. But beyond that, if you can go back to the Metastatic Breast Cancer Conference and learn about our illness, important people will learn the diagnosis, learn about your subtypes, and you if you are newly diagnosed. Who will meet other people. You will make friends, and thanks to the awesomeness of the iPhone and any phone or zoom, you can talk to each other and foster some friendships. Sheila, is there anything you would like to add to this conversation about trying to meet other people or what we talked about in the last few minutes? I want to give you a chance.

Sheila McGrone: As Lisa said, support groups and perhaps Facebook groups don’t like being blocked by these stages like stage 1 and stage 2 just to find out where you fit. I’m stage 4, but when I attended the conference, some people said, “I’m stage 4, so this person doesn’t want to talk to me.” It’s like cancer, but no matter what, it’s cancer. If it remains zero or stage 4, we should all be treated as the same. And one more thing I wanted to say, I know I’m going back to self-care, but a few weeks away from Facebook to wait, where I have to do and what I have to do. That’s another self-care I’m doing.

Shirley A. Meltz, Massachusetts, Ph.D.: It’s a very good self-care because it looks like it’s open and down, but it has something to do with sleep and what we’re hearing, and the news can be boring.

This transcript has been edited for clarity.