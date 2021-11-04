Bird Flu Prevention Zone Declared Throughout the UK | UK News





Bird flu prevention zones have been declared throughout the UK to prevent the spread of the disease among poultry and other birds. After 5 pm on Wednesday, all bird breeders are legally required to follow strict biosecurity measures to protect their herds. A flock of poultry was slaughtered near Dundee, Scotland, on Wednesday after an outbreak of bird flu. Earlier this week, cases were detected in wild birds and poultry in Wrexham, Wales. The disease has been detected in wild birds in multiple locations throughout the UK. Bird flu naturally circulates among wild birds and can spread to poultry and other captive birds when it travels from mainland Europe to the United Kingdom in winter. With advice Published on Defra’s website, The UK Health Agency and the Food Standards Agency say the risk to public health from the virus is very low. According to the NHSIn rare cases, bird flu can affect humans when they come into contact with infected birds, their dung or bedding, or when preparing to cook infected poultry. In preventive areas, people with more than 500 birds should restrict access to non-essential visitors, change clothes and shoes before entering the enclosure, and regularly clean and disinfect the vehicle. .. Where birds are kept, they need to be “keeped unattractive to wild birds,” for example by netting ponds or removing food sources. Small “backyard owners” with a small number of birds, such as chickens, ducks and geese, are told to limit their risk and monitor for signs of illness. In a joint statement, the Supreme Veterinary Officers of England, Scotland and Wales said all bird zookeepers must take action. “After a large number of bird flu was detected in wild birds across the UK, we declared a bird flu prevention zone throughout the UK,” the statement said. “Whether it’s a few birds or a few thousand birds, it’s legally required to introduce higher biosecurity standards on farms and small farms. From this highly infectious disease you It is in your interest to do so to protect the birds. “British health agencies have confirmed that the risk to public health is very low, and the UK Food Standards Agency advises that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk to British consumers. increase.”

