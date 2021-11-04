A man in Idaho died of rabies after being exposed to bats





State and central district health officials say the man was exposed to Boise County property in August and was hospitalized in October.

Boise, Idaho — The Department of Health and Central District Health, Idaho reported on Thursday the first fatal case of rabies in Idaho since 1978. IDHW said in a news release in late August that a man in Boise County encountered a bat in his possession and the bat was caught in his clothes. But he didn’t believe he was bitten or scratched. The unnamed man fell ill in October and died while in Boise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the diagnosis of rabies after a laboratory test. “This tragic event highlights how important it is for Aida Juan to be aware of the risks of exposure to rabies,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn. “Although death is rare, it is important that people exposed to bats receive appropriate treatment to prevent the onset of rabies as soon as possible.” Central District Health works with hospitals where men have been treated to identify people who may have been exposed. People who come into contact with his secretions are valued and are given prophylactic treatment for rabies as needed. Rabies cases are rare in the United States, but exposure to rabies is common, with approximately 60,000 Americans receiving post-exposure vaccination each year. The rabies virus infects the central nervous system and ultimately causes brain disease and death. Without prophylactic treatment, rabies is almost always fatal. “Be aware that bats can be infected with rabies. Bats are beneficial to our environment, but in situations where they may be encountered or bitten, such as waking up to a bat in a room. Should be careful, or scratches. “ Bats are the most commonly identified species of rabies in Idaho. People usually know that they have been bitten by a bat, but the teeth of the bat are very small and the bite marks can be difficult to see. Do not let go of bats if you are not sure if they have been exposed due to contact with or awakening to bats in your bedroom, tent, or cabin. Instead, IDHW advises that bats should be “properly captured for rabies testing.” If the bat is available for testing and the result is negative, no prophylactic treatment is required. The only way to identify rabies in bats is by laboratory testing. If bats are not available for testing and if the bat has rabies, treatment with rabies vaccine and rabies immunoglobulin may be recommended. Idaho Health and Welfare recommends calling your doctor or community health department to determine if you may have been exposed to rabies and if preventive treatment is needed. So far, 14 bats have tested positive for rabies in Idaho during 2021. During 2020, 11 percent of the 159 bats tested tested positive for rabies. For more information on rabies, Idaho Health and Welfare When CDC website. Check out the latest news around Treasure Valley and Gemstate YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

