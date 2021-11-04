How Doctors Get COVID Shots For Children 5-11 Years Old

As long as the pandemic disrupts daily life, the family is waiting for this moment and wants the health care system ready. Throughout the United States, 28 million children aged 5 to 11 are eligible to receive two of Pfizer. -Health providers and public health workers who receive the COVID-19 vaccine are working behind the scenes to meet the surge in demand from parents who are eager to vaccinate their school-aged children.

Caitlin Givens pushed a wheelchair with his daughter, Penelope Porter, 6 years old, into the examination room of the National Institute for Children in Washington, DC on Wednesday morning. Dr. Nikola Brody was waiting for them with alcohol wipes and COVID-19 vaccination. Penelope, who suffers from cerebral palsy and is fed via G-tube, was one of the first children aged 5 to 11 years to be vaccinated in the capital.

“I know you’re laughing underneath,” Gibbens said, kneeling beside his masked daughter. Givens rolled up a gray shirt sleeve on Porter’s left arm, and Brody wiped the disinfectant in a circle before administering the dose.

Givens said he closely followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deliberations on vaccines. Whenever a porter develops a fever or chills, the seizures often persist, Givens said. “If you catch a cold, you can beat her for weeks.”

Now she was excited to be vaccinated in the clinic with a virus that could have a particularly devastating effect on her medically vulnerable daughter.

Children in this age group are less likely to get a serious illness from the coronavirus, but now that children can “poke”, parents have good reason to feel at ease. Federal estimates released Tuesday show that 4 out of 10 people are infected with the coronavirus. About 150 of these children died of COVID-19 and more than 8,000 were hospitalized. One-third of those patients were previously uncomplicated. Millions of parents have to stay home for days to quarantine, when their children come home ill, get infected with someone else, as the school opens for direct learning this fall. I’m worried that it might be.

Dr. Kurt Newman, president and chief executive officer of Pfizer’s 5-11-year-old Vaccine Clinical Trial, said this week among front-line pediatric workers, smaller children and patients. Said that he would feel more hope and excitement as the vaccine became available. Throughout the pandemic, he and his staff see children “out of breath” on a ventilator and how the virus affects the long-term development of their brain and heart. I was wondering. “You haven’t seen what I saw,” he said.

Still, research shows that most parents are not ready to vaccinate their school-aged children. Many are waiting for what happens during this initial deployment. Only 3 out of 10 parents with children aged 5 to 11 said they would like their children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. As soon as administration is approvedAccording to a survey released on October 28, by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Therefore, one of the most trusted people in healthcare, a pediatrician, said, “We need to focus not only on making vaccines available, but also on making information available.” , Said Amy Winpainite, President of the Children’s Hospital Association. “That’s what many people are focusing on right now.”

How is it deployed nationwide?

Age-appropriate dose shipments began to arrive at some hospitals and public health departments in the country before the CDC approved the vaccine. In Washington, DC, a delivery truck unloaded a package filled with a 10 microgram vaccine dose on Monday. This is one-third the size of an adult dose and staff were ready to administer it to infants. Being able to squeeze more doses out of the vaccine supply is one of the benefits of this deployment. In late October, the Byden administration had already procured sufficient vaccine doses for all children in this age group, “making them available to families quickly, conveniently and fairly. I promised to do it. ”

But that doesn’t mean you don’t have to wait. “It’s important to know that vAX does not occur on the first day everywhere,” said Patrick Ashley, senior deputy director of health emergency response and response management at the DC Department of Health, heading to Washington. He said that more doses were occurring along the way.

When the Pfizer vaccine was first made available to adults, it was very temperature sensitive and required ultra-low temperature storage that many healthcare providers did not have. If it was refrigerated but not used after a month, it was necessary to throw a dose. These conditions have complicated distribution efforts in some parts of the country. For rollouts aged 5-11, Pfizer fine-tuned the prescription so that it could be placed in a traditional refrigerator for much longer (up to 10 weeks) before the dose expired.

In Milwaukee, Dr. Smilitikare, president of Children’s Wisconsin Primary Care, said pediatricians and nurses, along with the city’s Public Health Service, “brought it into science.” This is a refined process for educators and 12 year olds. In the early days of the pandemic. To reach 49,000 children in the service area, they are deploying vaccines through mass vaccination sites, clinics, pharmacies, school gymnasiums and cafeterias, Khare added.

Health experts say that children can safely receive COVID-19 and the flu vaccine at the same time, so Khare provides children and families with the opportunity to get back on track with preventative care. He said he wanted to do it. Pandemic and “all the complexity that happens in life,” Kale said.

In Little Rock, Arkansas, Dr. Rick Barr said pediatricians there and throughout the state are waiting for delivery of vaccine supplies and plan to provide doses to children through primary care physicians this week. rice field. Mr Barr said on Tuesday that he was eagerly waiting for the arrival of a vaccine for young children because it “helps children return to their normal lifestyle.”

Jennifer Diaman, a registered nurse at the University of California, San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospital, said doses arrived at the Bay Area hospital system on Tuesday, with staff using drive-through lanes in some locations from Friday. We will support the distribution of pediatric doses. According to Diaman, the hospital system has a separate lane where nurses are dedicated to giving young children the COVID vaccine as soon as possible. According to Diaman, hospital staff wanted to make an appointment to manage vaccine inventory, but walk-ups are allowed.

“We recognize that it’s not so easy for some people to access or make phone calls to electronic portals,” says Diaman. “Anyone who walks will not turn their back.”

Answer questions and calm your fears

Although some aspects of distribution are easier than they are today, many pediatricians and care providers report that they are receiving more parental questions about this young cohort than children over the age of 12. Said the Knight of the Children’s Hospital Association.

According to Knight, childhood vaccination schedules are a very important issue for pediatricians. But with the COVID-19 vaccine, Knight said, “The hesitant part is real.”

Some parents have expressed concern about reports of myocarditis in children taking the vaccine, especially in boys, or inflammation of the heart muscle that can cause shortness of breath and chest pain, Barr said. However, he said, “vaccines are less common than seen in COVID infections.”

These infections contributed more to cases of myocarditis than vaccines at any age group, according to data shared on Tuesday by experts from the CDC’s Immunization Implementation Advisory Board. When COVID-related cases occur, cases of more severe myocarditis than those reported by participants who received shots during clinical trials of the vaccine or after millions of doses were commonly given. I created it.

“We have been holding our breath for the past two years.”

So far, the most common side effects associated with the COVID-19 vaccine in the 5-11 year old group are early pain and swelling at the injection site, followed by fever and malaise, according to data released Tuesday. Includes feelings, headaches and chills. These side effects are very similar to those observed after other pediatric vaccines.

Givens, a healthcare professional, is one of parents who didn’t want to stop and wait to see how the vaccine works. In addition to 6-year-old Penelope, she has an almost 3-year-old infant and a 6-month-old baby, and after being vaccinated, breastfeeds all three children in the hope that she will be able to obtain antibodies. I’m giving. For months, the family has lived voluntarily in isolation to protect Porter.

“We have lived holding our breath for the past two years,” said Givens. And now I’m relieved.