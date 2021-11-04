North Dakota reports 5 COVID-19 deaths as hospitals continue to struggle with low capacity





State-wide case rate A new case reported on Thursday, November. Four: 608

Currently infected (number: 3,627

Daily positive rate: 6.3%

Total number of known cases throughout the pandemic: 150,467

Total recovered through the pandemic: 145,056 The number of active cases in North Dakota increased by 131 from the previous day. Cass County, including Fargo, has the most active cases in the state at 805. Burleigh County, including Bismarck, has 516 active cases. There are 358 active cases in Ward County, including Minot. Rolette County, including the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation, leads the state in per capita cases.





The state’s 14-day moving average positive rate is 7.2%. Hospitalization, death North Dakota reported five COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. This includes one from each of the counties of Cass, Morton, Burns, Emmons and Stutzman. Hospitalization with COVID-19 was about the same as the day before, but state medical centers continue to address tight capacity. The state reported on Wednesday 7 intensive care beds and 172 regular inpatient beds available throughout the state, but most of the open beds are in small hospitals with limited functionality. Three Fago hospitals reported a combination of three ICU beds and nine hospital beds, while two Bismarck hospitals reported no open ICU or hospital beds. In the week of October 31, the state reported that 80% of the 162 inhabitants hospitalized were not completely vaccinated. vaccination First dose administered: 407,344 (63.9% of the population over 12 years old)

Complete vaccination rate: 350,601 (55% of the population over 12 years old)

First dose administered: 407,344 (63.9% of the population over 12 years old)

Complete vaccination rate: 350,601 (55% of the population over 12 years old)

Booster dose administered: 48,666 (14.6% of the population over 18) These numbers are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Including vaccinations carried out on the federal site, report slightly higher vaccination rates State Vaccine Dashboard.. North Dakota ranks among the bottom 10 states in terms of vaccination coverage, but so far the states have distributed booster shots relatively efficiently. The agency will host a press conference on Friday, November 5th, regarding the recent CDC approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.grandforksherald.com/newsmd/coronavirus/7268637-North-Dakota-reports-5-COVID-19-deaths-as-hospitals-continue-to-struggle-with-low-capacity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

