Studies find that genes common to people in South Asia double the risk of death from Covid | Genetics
Scientists can identify genes that double the risk of respiratory failure and death from Covid and explain why South Asian heritage people are more vulnerable to the disease.
Genes that alter the way the lungs respond to infection are the most important genetic risk factors identified so far, and people with a South Asian background compared to 15% of people with a white European background. Carried by about 60% of. The findings may partially explain the excessive mortality seen in some UK communities and the impact of Covid-19 on the Indian subcontinent.
Professor James Davis, a geneticist at Oxford University’s School of Medicine at Radcliffe and a senior author of the dissertation, said: It is a significant risk for people with a South Asian background. “
Other scientists need further confirmation of the findings, and genetic explanations are other potentially more important socio-economics faced by ethnic minorities, such as workplace exposure and unequal access to health care. He warned that the risk factors should not be obscured.
This study is based on a previous study that identified large chunks of DNA from Covid that may affect the severity of critically ill patients, based on the gene sequences of tens of thousands of inpatients in the United Kingdom and other countries. I am. The latest study focuses on a single gene called LZTFL1 and found that it doubles the risk of respiratory failure and death.
The previously unstudied gene has been found to act as a switch that turns on an important defense mechanism that prevents the Covid-19 virus from invading the epithelial cells that line the lungs. In the high-risk version of the gene, this response was slowed down. This means that the virus will continue to invade, infect, and damage lung cells for long periods of time after exposure.
“We can’t change genetics, but our results show that people with high-risk genes are particularly likely to benefit from vaccination,” says Davis. “Genetic signals affect the lungs, not the immune system, which means that the increased risk should be offset by the vaccine.”
Davis said the findings also point to the possibility of new therapies targeting lung cell responses. Most current treatments work by changing the way the immune system responds to the virus.
The findings may provide some explanation for why the South Asian population was the worst affected by the pandemic. In the second wave of the United Kingdom, ONS data show that people from Bangladesh are three to four times more likely to die, people from Pakistan are 2.5 to three times more likely to die, and people from India are dying than the general population. We have shown that the risk is 1.5 to 2 times higher.
Unlike the excess risk seen in the first wave of black populations, the South Asian group remained at significant unexplained risk, taking socio-economic factors into account. “”[Genetic factors] It will make up the majority, “Davis said.
Raghib Ali of the University of Cambridge, an independent expert advisor on the ethnicity of Covid-19 and the Racial Disparity Unit of the Cabinet Office, said: Covid mortality rates in some ethnic groups, especially post-infection outcomes or why Covid survival rates deteriorate. “
But others cautioned.Nazururu Islam, Faculty of Population, Oxford University health, Some ethnic groups have pointed out that they are not well represented in the large genetic databases used to determine the prevalence of certain genes such as LZTHL1.
“It provides a simple gateway for policy makers to say,’It’s genetic and we can’t do anything,'” he said. “We need to be very careful about how we analyze the data, ask repeated questions, and disseminate the findings. There are serious social issues.”
The study is published in the journal Nature genetics..
