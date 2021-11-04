COVID spread among Iowa deer





Thursday, November 4, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Scientists may return animals with the discovery that up to 80% of white-tailed deer in Iowa may be infected with COVID-19 I am worried that it will be a storage for variants. Haunts humans. New study, Samples collected lymph node samples from hundreds of dead deer throughout the state from April 2020 to January 2021. Researchers believe that the virus is likely to spread rapidly among deer. New York Times report. There is no evidence of deer-to-human transmission, but the authors of Pennsylvania State University and the Iowa Wildlife Authority warn deer hunters and others in contact with deer to take precautions. The veterinary microbiologist who led the study, which has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, said he was shocked to find such a widespread infection in deer. “It was manifesting effectively in all parts of the state,” said researcher Suresh Kuchipudi. Times.. “We were stunned.” “There’s no reason to believe that the same thing isn’t happening in other states with deer,” said researcher Vibeck Kapoor. When the virus spreads to deer and other wildlife, it can eventually transform into new variants, be returned to people, and become resistant to existing viruses. vaccination, The expert warned. “If a deer can infect humans with the virus, it’s a game changer,” said Tony Goldberg, a veterinarian at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who studies the evolution of infectious diseases that move between animals and humans. Said. Times.. “It’s very rare to turn a wildlife species into a reservoir after human transmission, and you’re unlucky as if you were unlucky,” Goldberg, who wasn’t involved in the study, added. Early studies have shown that many other animals are susceptible to infection SARS-A virus that causes COV-2 and COVID-19. These include ferrets and primates that were intentionally infected in the laboratory, zoo animals that caught the virus from handlers, and captive mink that became ill after farm workers were exposed to the pathogen. In the case of mink, Denmark slaughtered the entire population of 17 million farmed mink after scientists discovered that the virus could be returned to people. The virus was still picking up mutations after being infected with mink, but officials said it was okay. For more information For more information, please visit the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID infection in animals.. sauce: New York Times

