Cook County Health Department begins vaccination of children on Fridays 5-11





Cook County Health will begin vaccination against COVID-19 for children up to 5 years of age starting Friday. The county’s healthcare system announced its increased availability on Thursday following this week’s federal approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. Patient can go inside Cook County Health Site Book for shots for kids or at (833) 308-1988.Kids appointments will be available online Vaccine.cookcountyil.gov Next week, officials said. A parent or legal guardian must accompany a potential vaccinated person under the age of 18. First dose of Illinois for young children Administered on wednesday.. Vaccines for infants work the same as those given to more than 7.8 million Illinois residents over the past year, but in small doses twice every three weeks. Clinical trials have shown that children have fewer side effects of the Pfizer vaccine than adults, but they are 90% more effective in preventing symptomatic treatment. Major pharmacies are already accepting reservations for children. Family members are advised to contact their pediatrician or family care provider about the shot. The Chicago School of Public Health hosts a family vaccination clinic at Richard J. Daily University on Saturday and at Wilbur Wright College on Sunday.Vaccine locations for children and adults can also be found at chi.gov/covidvax.. About 77% of Illinois people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and nearly 71% have been fully vaccinated. The city’s public health commissioner, Dr. Allison Arwadi, said in an online Q & A that cases of coronavirus have “slightly increased” this week, increasing the total number of cases by 12% compared to last week. The Illinois Public Health Service has reported 4,267 new cases across the state. This has occurred most often in a day of almost two months since the surge in delta variants. Arwady couldn’t say that a seasonal surge was expected due to the large number of indoor visitors due to the cold weather, but he said, “I’m very lucky to see no increase in COVID.” rice field. “But I’m not worried about the big impact last year just because there are so many people vaccinated,” she said.

