Should an 11 year old child wait for the COVID-19 vaccine until he is 12 years old?

In the United States, children over the age of 12 get a complete regimen of the COVID-19 vaccine — two complete doses like an adult , On the other hand, young people get about one-third of that.

, This causes 11-year-old parents to be confused about the timing and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to their children at the age of 12.

Experts say that there is no significant difference in the immune response of children at that age, so it is best to get a ready-to-use vaccine rather than holding the full dose. NS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) After officially recommending Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccination on November 2, we finally granted COVID-19 vaccination to children aged 5-11 years. One of the major differences between pediatric and adult vaccine doses is their dose. Vaccine 10 micrograms, One-third of the amount given to those over 12 years old. Children in the younger age group will also receive two shots during the 21 days. This decision was made after a unanimous vote by the CDC Advisory Board followed by the approval of CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Warrensky. “We know that millions of parents are eager to vaccinate their children. This decision recommends that about 28 million children be vaccinated with COVID-19. Did. [A]We recommend that moms, parents with questions, consult a pediatrician, school nurse, or local pharmacist to learn about the importance of vaccination and vaccination of children. “

– CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Warrensky Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Last week we approved a vaccine for children. Vaccine deployment has begun and will be fully operational by next week. Still, the announcement says that many parents with children approaching the age of 12 are wondering if it would be wise to wait weeks or months for their child to reach the age of 12 and consume the full amount of COVID. Put in Situation-19 Get vaccine or pediatric dose. The expert opinion is as follows.

Review CDC data Vaccination has been shown to reduce the chances of serious illness or hospitalization by a factor of 10 and the chance of getting a virus by a factor of 5. Unvaccinated Americans were also 11 times more likely to die from the delta mutant. Amichai Pearlman, PhD, PharmD, and K Health pharmaceutical experts said waiting for vaccination could increase the risk of children getting sick with COVID-19. Children are less likely to experience COVID-19 complications and will not get sick, but the number of cases of COVID-19 in children has increased since the epidemic of Delta. 5 times During the summer. is more than 8,300 According to US data, children aged 5 to 11 years are hospitalized for COVID-19 and one-third require intensive care. 94 children Died.. Coronavirus is the top 10 cause of death in children of this age group. It is also impossible to predict which children will get sick and will recover faster from COVID-19. “The reason I don’t wait is that they can get COVID-19 infections while they are waiting. Rather than waiting for a large dose later and risking infection in the meantime, a small amount now. It is better to give the dose to prepare the body for future exposure. ” Dr. Sara Boslet, Indiana University Health Primary Care Pediatrician.

In an FDA review, two doses out of a dose of 10 micrograms 91 percent Effective rate. This review is based on data from a Pfizer trial that monitored 2,268 children. No unexpected side effects or safety concerns have been reported in young children. The most common side effects that children complained of were fatigue, injection site pain, and headache. Pearlman said parents should not be worried about using the recommended dose for their children. “Pfizer vaccines have been found to be safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 at tested doses. [for children],” He said. In some respects, lower doses proved better. “In the study, children aged 5 to 11 years produced low doses (10 micrograms) of antibodies at levels similar to the full adult dose, with few side effects and high protection from COVID-19. got it.”

The difference in age is not as clear as most people think, but it is related to how the immune system works. “Although there are some changes in the immune system with age, it is difficult to pinpoint the specific cutoffs that predict the effects of age-related doses. Therefore, clinical studies represent age at different stages of growth. It is done using groups and provides “hard data” on the expected outcomes of vaccination in each group, guiding age-specific treatments, “Perlman explained. “”[Scientists] The low doses found between the ages of 11 and almost 12 worked well. The doses are based on the maturity of the immune system and you don’t have to wait a few weeks for higher doses, “Boslet said. Pearlman said the exact effects of different doses on long-term efficacy and very rare side effects (such as myocarditis) are still unknown. “The data so far show that both doses are very effective and safe when given in the right age group,” he said. Boslet also said parents should be aware that their children should be vaccinated with the same dose of COVID-19 vaccine at both doses.

When choosing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine for children, the only important metric is age, experts say. Therefore, your child’s height and weight do not determine whether to take Microdose or Fulldose. Perlman emphasized that, unlike the painkiller paracetamol (acetaminophen) and some antibiotics, the dosing is height and weight independent. “Vaccines act at the injection site by stimulating an immune response. This response affects the entire body and is not expected to depend on body size. In clinical trials, vaccine administration The amount was not adjusted to the weight and height of the child, “he said.

The only exception to children who should not be vaccinated with Pfizer is children who have a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) or an immediate allergic reaction. material Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. One such ingredient is polyethylene glycol. If you have children under the age of 5, you will still have to wait until a formal decision is made. Currently, a dose of 3 micrograms is being tested in the study.