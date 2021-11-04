Health
Should an 11 year old child wait for the COVID-19 vaccine until he is 12 years old?
- This week, both the FDA and the CDC approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 years.
- In the United States, children over the age of 12 get a complete regimen of the COVID-19 vaccine — two complete doses like an adult, On the other hand, young people get about one-third of that.
- This causes 11-year-old parents to be confused about the timing and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to their children at the age of 12.
- Experts say that there is no significant difference in the immune response of children at that age, so it is best to get a ready-to-use vaccine rather than holding the full dose.
NS
One of the major differences between pediatric and adult vaccine doses is their dose.
Vaccine 10 micrograms, One-third of the amount given to those over 12 years old.
Children in the younger age group will also receive two shots during the 21 days.
This decision was made after a unanimous vote by the CDC Advisory Board followed by the approval of CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Warrensky.
“We know that millions of parents are eager to vaccinate their children. This decision recommends that about 28 million children be vaccinated with COVID-19. Did. [A]We recommend that moms, parents with questions, consult a pediatrician, school nurse, or local pharmacist to learn about the importance of vaccination and vaccination of children. “
– CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Warrensky
Vaccine deployment has begun and will be fully operational by next week.
Still, the announcement says that many parents with children approaching the age of 12 are wondering if it would be wise to wait weeks or months for their child to reach the age of 12 and consume the full amount of COVID. Put in Situation-19 Get vaccine or pediatric dose.
The expert opinion is as follows.
Review
Unvaccinated Americans were also 11 times more likely to die from the delta mutant.
Amichai Pearlman, PhD, PharmD, and K Health pharmaceutical experts said waiting for vaccination could increase the risk of children getting sick with COVID-19.
Children are less likely to experience COVID-19 complications and will not get sick, but the number of cases of COVID-19 in children has increased since the epidemic of Delta.
is more than
It is also impossible to predict which children will get sick and will recover faster from COVID-19.
“The reason I don’t wait is that they can get COVID-19 infections while they are waiting. Rather than waiting for a large dose later and risking infection in the meantime, a small amount now. It is better to give the dose to prepare the body for future exposure. ” Dr. Sara Boslet, Indiana University Health Primary Care Pediatrician.
In an FDA review, two doses out of a dose of 10 micrograms
No unexpected side effects or safety concerns have been reported in young children.
The most common side effects that children complained of were fatigue, injection site pain, and headache.
Pearlman said parents should not be worried about using the recommended dose for their children.
“Pfizer vaccines have been found to be safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 at tested doses. [for children],” He said.
In some respects, lower doses proved better.
“In the study, children aged 5 to 11 years produced low doses (10 micrograms) of antibodies at levels similar to the full adult dose, with few side effects and high protection from COVID-19. got it.”
– Dr. Amichai Pearlman
The difference in age is not as clear as most people think, but it is related to how the immune system works.
“Although there are some changes in the immune system with age, it is difficult to pinpoint the specific cutoffs that predict the effects of age-related doses. Therefore, clinical studies represent age at different stages of growth. It is done using groups and provides “hard data” on the expected outcomes of vaccination in each group, guiding age-specific treatments, “Perlman explained.
“”[Scientists] The low doses found between the ages of 11 and almost 12 worked well. The doses are based on the maturity of the immune system and you don’t have to wait a few weeks for higher doses, “Boslet said.
Pearlman said the exact effects of different doses on long-term efficacy and very rare side effects (such as myocarditis) are still unknown. “The data so far show that both doses are very effective and safe when given in the right age group,” he said.
Boslet also said parents should be aware that their children should be vaccinated with the same dose of COVID-19 vaccine at both doses.
When choosing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine for children, the only important metric is age, experts say.
Therefore, your child’s height and weight do not determine whether to take Microdose or Fulldose.
Perlman emphasized that, unlike the painkiller paracetamol (acetaminophen) and some antibiotics, the dosing is height and weight independent.
“Vaccines act at the injection site by stimulating an immune response. This response affects the entire body and is not expected to depend on body size. In clinical trials, vaccine administration The amount was not adjusted to the weight and height of the child, “he said.
The only exception to children who should not be vaccinated with Pfizer is children who have a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) or an immediate allergic reaction.
If you have children under the age of 5, you will still have to wait until a formal decision is made. Currently, a dose of 3 micrograms is being tested in the study.
Boslet said it would be okay to get multiple vaccinations during the same visit.
NS British studiesFor example, it has been found safe to give a second dose of influenza vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.
As with the flu vaccine, injections may be given in different arms to see if they cause a local reaction.
“According to the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccine can be given at the same time as other regular vaccines because it is not expected to affect their safety and efficacy,” Perlman said. Stated.
Perlman said that if parents have concerns, they should contact their medical professionals to determine what is best.
“Some vaccines have more side effects than others and it is advisable to isolate them, but it is important not to miss the usual vaccines,” he added. rice field.
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/should-11-year-olds-wait-until-they-are-12-to-get-a-covid-19-vaccine
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]