Quarantine control is in place amid growing concerns about the outbreak of “highly pathogenic” Scottish bird flu





Authorities confirmed that the quarantine was controlling the area around Angus’ assets following the “highly pathogenic” outbreak of bird flu.

The UK has already confirmed that a bird flu prevention zone (AIPZ) has been declared throughout the UK from 5 pm today (Wednesday) as it is “alert” on the risk of bird flu in wild birds. ..

Bird flu (H5N1) found in a herd of birds raised in Angus is now “highly pathogenic to poultry,” as officials say, two miles of “protected areas” have now been set up. Authorities say a six-mile surveillance zone (SZ) has also been set up around the infected facility to limit further spread of the disease. Within these zones, various controls are in place, including restrictions on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter, and manure. Animals and plants health Agency inspectors will visit the local area to support compliance among bird zookeepers. Public health advice is that the risk to human health from viruses is very low, food standards agencies say bird flu poses a very low food safety risk to British consumers, and cooked poultry products containing eggs I advise you to eat safely. The same quarantine control was implemented when concerns surfaced when the carcasses of swans infected with bird flu were discovered. Scotland In 2006. The Scottish government at the time confirmed yesterday afternoon that birds found in the village of Fife carry the “highly pathogenic avian influenza” virus. Read more: UK on “high alerts” after the outbreak of Scottish bird flu Authorities immediately quarantined the area around the village of Cellardyke in Fife. While in London, the same protection zone and surveillance zone were set up, and the Cabinet Office activated the emergency committee, Cobra. Rural Secretary-General Marie Gujeong said: Citizens should be vigilant and report the discovery of dead wild birds. ” Food standards agencies advise that bird flu poses a “very low food safety risk” to British consumers and that cooked poultry products containing eggs can be safely eaten. according to world Human cases of H5N1 avian influenza from the Health Organization (WHO) occur occasionally, but it is difficult to transfer the infection from person to person. The mortality rate when a person is infected is about 60%. Almost all cases of H5N1 infection in people are associated with intimate contact with infected live or dead birds, or with an environment contaminated with H5N1. Veterinarians have previously implemented strong biosecurity measures and surveillance in the United Kingdom to prevent the spread of the disease in the country, “the risk of transmitting the bird flu virus to the general public in the United Kingdom remains very low. “. However, the economic costs can be significant. Health experts say people should avoid touching sick or dead birds, but chicken and eggs can be safely eaten as they kill the virus if cooked completely. AIPZ means that all bird zookeepers in the UK need it, even if there are a few birds in a pet bird, a commercial flock, or a backyard flock. Law Take various biosecurity measures. Keepers with more than 500 birds should restrict access to non-essential people on the premises. Workers need to change their clothes and shoes before entering the bird enclosure. Vehicles on the premises should also be regularly cleaned and disinfected to limit the risk of illness. spread. Sheila Voas, Scotland’s Supreme Veterinary Officer, said: All bird zookeepers, whether large companies or small zookeepers with a few birds, have completely zero biosecurity to protect their birds from disease. it needs to be checked. Keepers who are concerned about the health and well-being of their herds should seek veterinary advice immediately. Private veterinarians, or local animal and plant hygiene offices, can also provide practical advice on how to keep birds safe from infection. ” As of November, H5N1 killed 455 people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. It increased to 863 in one year. Of these 863 cases, 456 had case fatality (CFR 53%). The last case was reported from India in July 2021. On October 4, a new case of human infection with the avian influenza A (H5N6) virus was reported to WHO by the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China. This case was a 66-year-old man in Yongzhou City, Hunan Province. The state that became ill on September 26, 2021. He was hospitalized on September 27 and was reported to be being treated for severe conditions. The man was exposed to poultry before the onset of illness. No family member developed symptoms at the time of reporting. The previous H5N1 strain was known, but at the genetic level it was significantly different from the 2006 strain, making the global spread of this strain unprecedented. The UK was previously declared free of bird flu in September 2017 and has not had a highly pathogenic bird flu outbreak ever since.

