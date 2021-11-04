How COVID-19 affects the heart of long-haul carriers

After recovering from COVID-19, about 10%, and perhaps more, are experiencing ongoing health problems a month …

After recovery from COVID-19, about 10%, and perhaps more, people experience ongoing health problems more than a month after the initial infection. The combination of symptoms they have is called long COVID or post-acute COVID-19 syndrome.People who have these symptoms are often called COVID long-distance carrier..

Symptoms experienced as part of a long COVID include a variety of symptoms, including:

— — Forgetfulness I have a hard time concentrating.

–Chest pain.

-continuation Loss of smell and taste..

–Cough.

–Difficulty breathing.

– Malaise.

— — Palpitations, Makes your heart rate faster or irregular.

Long COVID heart problem

The range of these symptoms indicates that COVID-19 can attack various organs in the body. One area of ​​concern for long-haul carriers and their healthcare providers is the impact of COVID-19 on the heart. Primary care and cardiologists have observed some cardiac changes in people who have recovered from the virus.

These include:

— — Atrial fibrillation, Or a fast, irregular heart rate that can increase the risk of serious health problems such as stroke.

— — Myocarditis, Or myocardial inflammation. Inflammation is how your body reacts to injuries and illnesses. Inflammation affects cardiac function and can cause heart failure, says Dr. Leonard Pianco, a cardiologist and founder of the Aventura Cardiovascular Center in Aventura, Florida.

— Inflammation of the pericardium, the sac around the heart.

— Stress cardiomyopathy, also known as Broken heart syndrome.. This happens when stress causes the heart to malfunction. Symptoms may feel like a heart attack, but they are not.

— Tachycardia, an elevated heart rate.

— Postural tachycardia syndrome, or POTS. This is when your heart rate increases dramatically when someone shifts from lying down to standing upright. It can lead to dizziness and fainting, said James de Lemos, a professor of cardiology. UT Southwestern Medical Center In Dallas.

[See: What Are the Symptoms of Coronavirus?]

Those who experience heart problems after COVID

Health care providers cannot yet predict who will experience heart problems after recovering from COVID. Many of the affected people are young and otherwise healthy. According to Delemos, the symptoms of long-distance transport are generally more common in women and women between the ages of 20 and 40. There seems to be no difference in the severity of the virus, as both mild cases and hospitalized patients have cardiac symptoms.

In a recent study published in JAMA Cardiology, 78% of 100 patients with COVID-19 were involved in the heart as shown on cardiac MRI. Two to three months after being infected with COVID-19, 60% of these patients still had heart inflammation.

At the same time, cardiologists often treat many patients with COVID-related cardiac changes. Existing health conditions such as obesityDr. John D. Day, an electrophysiologist at the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute in Salt Lake City and co-author of “AFib Treatment: Stop Drugs, Manage Health, and Add Years to Life.” Says. ”

Dr. Satjit Bhusri, a New York City cardiologist and founder of Upper East Side Cardiology, said that after receiving COVID, there are several reasons why a subset of long-distance carriers develop heart problems.

For example, the virus can reach the heart muscle and cause inflammation and heart failure. In addition, in severe cases of COVID, the body can overreact to the virus, causing the release of cytokines. Cytokines are a type of molecule that is part of you. Immune system function.. This causes a so-called cytokine storm, which can overload the heart and other organs and cause effects such as inflammation.

Another explanation: Many people were told that we were all at home at the beginning of the pandemic. Did not seek routine health care — And sometimes emergency medical care. Therefore, some people with heart problems have undiagnosed problems found after being infected with the virus, Busri said.Deadly heart attack He says it rose during the peak of the pandemic because people didn’t ask for help.

It’s too early to say how long these effects on the heart will last. “I think the jury is still talking about it,” says Pianko. He predicts that some people will experience short-term symptoms and others will get stuck with long-term heart problems.

By the way, some people with long COVID COVID-19 vaccineRead the note from ,.

Bhusri believes it will probably take a generation or two for scientists to fully understand COVID and its effects on the heart. The National Institutes of Health is conducting $ 1.15 billion in research to deepen its long-standing understanding of COVID.

[Read: Immunocompromised and Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine.]

Symptoms of heart problems after COVID-19 infection

How do I know if I have a heart problem following COVID-19? Here are some of the non-urgent symptoms that you should encourage to contact your primary care physician:

— Changes in overall heart rate or rhythm. You may feel your heart beat faster or slower than before.If you have a pulse oximeter or wearable at home Fitness tracker, You can use them to check your heart rate.A few Apple watch You can monitor both your heart rate and your heart rate rhythm.

— Chest pain coming and going.

— It’s dizzy that I didn’t have before.

— Fainting episode.

— When you move from reclining to an upright position, your heart beats harder and you feel fainting.

— I feel more tired.

— Swelling of the ankle.

–Weight gain.

Visit the ER if you have any of the following symptoms:

— Feels crazy and has one of the other symptoms listed below.

— — Chest pain It keeps getting worse.

— Loss of consciousness.

— Racing heart rate that doesn’t go away after a minute or two.

— Sudden shortness of breath of unknown cause.

Treatment of COVID-related heart problems

Treatment of heart problems that appear after recovery from COVID-19 depends on what the actual problem is. For example, if your heart rate is rising, your doctor may prescribe a type of drug called a beta-blocker to help slow down your heart. Doctors may use a drug called colchicine because of inflammation of the sac around the heart, deLemos says.

Your GP may be able to diagnose, monitor and treat you. Or, depending on what the problem is, you may be referred to a cardiologist. In some cities Post COVID Clinic According to Delemos, he has begun treatment for patients with long-distance symptoms. The number of clinics continues to grow. They are currently in 34 states, according to Survivor Corps, a group of COVID survivors.

[See: Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery.]

Tips if you have a long COVID

After receiving a COVID, there are some self-care tips that can help you with your heart and the rest of your body when managing heart problems.

1. Perform physical activity on a regular basis with permission from your healthcare provider. This is good for your heart, but get guidance from your doctor first. Intense exercise immediately after COVID infection I feel stress in your heart And the rest of your body. You may have to start slowly and gradually build up on the exercise routines you had before, deLemos says.

2. Seek medical attention if necessary. Pianco advises. Don’t ignore your symptoms or think they’re in your head. Post-COVID syndrome is very realistic and can have serious consequences if left untreated.

3. Try to maintain a healthy weight. This will help your heart health in the short and long term, says Day.

4. Eat Healthy diet With more vegetables, less processed foods, and less sugar The day will advise.

5. Reach out to others in your situation. This may not heal your mind, but it will help you feel better knowing that there are others experiencing the same problem. There are online support groups for long haul carriers such as Facebook’s Survivor Corps and COVID-19 Long Haulers Support. Body politic support group..

Other US News Articles

Drugs that can threaten heart health

6 Signs of Having a Heart Attack

Healthy snacks for the heart

How COVID-19 affects the heart of long-haul carriers Originally appeared usnews.com

Update 11/04/21: This story was previously published and has been updated with new information.