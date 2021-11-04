According to Orange County leaders, children aged 5 to 11 can be fully vaccinated by the holidays.





Orange County, Florida. – County leaders announced at a press conference Thursday that children in Orange County, ages 5-11, could be fully vaccinated with COVID-19 as soon as the winter holiday season begins. bottom. Dr. Raul Pino of the Florida Department of Health said Orange County is affiliated with a third-party provider, Health Hero. [TRENDING: Orlando police are making drivers cry (in a good way) | You will soon be able to drive a tank in Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)] advertisement “Different providers get different vaccines on different days,” said Pino. “The health department of the immune clinic has received 5,000 doses and needs to start it (November 8th or 9th November). We already … syringes, gloves and everything that comes with it. Got something. “ The vaccine will also be available to groups aged 5-11 in pharmacies, supermarkets and pediatrician offices. According to Scott Hawat, Chief Communications Officer at Orange County Public School, the county’s vaccine deployment will begin on November 9-11 and November 13 at 22 high schools. After school, parents can take their child to a participating school in the district to receive a shot. “They provide our feeder pattern for the schools (elementary and middle school) that feed those high schools,” Hawat said. “Yesterday I sent a whole district message to all my parents.” Hawat added that vaccination with COVID-19 is completely voluntary, but he encourages parents and children to take advantage of this opportunity. advertisement “All health care decisions are parental decisions,” Pino added. “If you have a provider or pediatrician, we recommend consulting … this is a preemptive approach to protection and prevention.” According to Pino, the county’s immunization schedule for more than 126,000 children in that age group aims to ensure that the number of COVID-19 continues to decline, especially in anticipation of vacation trips. .. “We intentionally designed this way because we want to vaccinate as many children as possible before the holidays,” said Pino. “We hope that at least 50% of the students who return in January will be protected.” Mayor Jerry Demings has not yet declared victory over COVID-19 when the county is deploying these plans, what he said when we reached zero transmission comes. Demings reported that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county was up to 233,010 and the 14-day rolling positive rate remained low at 3.15%. There have also been 52 new deaths since his last briefing. The county emergency was set to expire.. advertisement For more information on future vaccine deployments for children ages 5-11, Visit the Orange County Public School site..

