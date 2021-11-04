Baltimore authorities call for pediatric COVID-19 vaccination as key indicators are on the decline – CBS Baltimore





Baltimore (WJZ) — The city of Baltimore continues to confirm that key COVID-19 indicators are on the decline and is ready to start vaccination of some of the youngest inhabitants to maintain that momentum. As of Thursday morning, the city had an average of 71 COVID-19 cases per day, down 15% from two weeks ago, according to city health commissioner Dr. Leticia Girasa. The city’s average positive rate is 1.5%, down 20% from two weeks ago. read more: Two people taken to the hospital after the collision with the Medic US health officials on Tuesday gave Pfizer’s child-sized COVID-19 shot final approval. This is a significant expansion of the US vaccination campaign. In Maryland, more than 500,000 children aged 5 to 11 were eligible for vaccination. The Baltimore City Health Department and the Baltimore City Public School will work together in vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11 throughout the city starting the week of November 8. “It’s time for children to get the COVID vaccine,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “The school is in full swing and the holidays are approaching.” “Of course, it will allow our students, who we know are important, to stay in school.” City Health Commissioner Dr. Leticia Girasa said the city has already vaccinated 20,000 adolescents and is ready to receive the city’s youngest vaccination. Vaccines are distributed through schools, mobile clinics, and city home programs. In this program, someone goes to a dwelling for those who can’t get out of the house. City health commissioners said children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and pediatricians play an important role in the process. read more: Maryland Starts Execution vs. Top 25 Enemy, Host No.22 Pennsylvania State University “We will also transfer the assignment to the pediatrician,” said Dr. Dzirasa. “Parents in this age group, especially younger ones, want to ask and talk to pediatricians, so pediatricians are also very important in vaccination of this group.” In addition to school-based clinics and mobile vaccination clinics, the city provides pediatric vaccinations through home vaccination programs for children with restricted mobility and their caregivers. A list of places will be posted on coronavirus.baltimorecity.gov And city related social media accounts. Residents can also call the COVID call center at 443-984-8650 to find a clinic. Graham Cowger in Baltimore County has three children. He says the whole family is happy to be one step closer to vaccination. “They have already been in school for several months without being vaccinated, so it’s safe to know that they are more protected from COVID,” Graham said. Baltimore’s mother, Christina Murphy, said she might have some immunity because she was vaccinated when she was pregnant with her youngest child. She is now waiting for the opportunity to vaccinate her 2-year-old daughter. Other news: Wegmans ranked in the best places to work in retail “We’re also looking forward to lowering the vaccination age to two, as horses are the only family members who haven’t been vaccinated or haven’t been contacted,” says Murphy.

