Can I get a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time?





New Orleans — New Orleans — When people get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster, health professionals also recommend that they be vaccinated against the flu. But what are the guidelines for giving these two vaccines at the same time? The peak season for the flu is just around the corner, and health experts say it’s unclear what it will look like. “We hope there will be less flu activity this year, but there may be more,” said Dr. Fred Lopez of LSU Health Infectious Diseases. The number of cases reported during the last flu season is noteworthy. From September 2020 to May 2021, more than 1,600 people in the United States tested positive for influenza, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The previous season, the CDC estimated that 39 million people were infected. “Influenza activity, which began last year in 1997, was the lowest on record,” said Dr. Lopez. “Probably due to COVID-19 intervention, which resulted in the lowest reported influenza activity since 1997.” The CDC also states that a record number of vaccines were given last season. With the fear that the flu could have a big impact on avoiding this, health experts say it’s important to protect those who care about it. “Everyone is at risk of flu and potential complications, and people over 6 months need to be vaccinated against the flu,” Dr. Lopez recommended. But since the COVID-19 shot and booster are working, is it safe to vaccinate against flu at the same time? “Initially, when the COVID-19 vaccine became available, it was recommended to be very careful not to vaccinate two weeks before or two weeks after the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Lopez. rice field. “But as we learned a little more about these vaccines and found them to be similar to other vaccines given at the same time, we made a recommendation that the CDC be able to receive both at the same time.” This is true for people of all ages who are eligible for both vaccines. The side effects are the same whether or not the shots are given at the same time. So really, it’s up to you how you want to do it. “And if you haven’t got one yet, I highly recommend getting one,” Dr. Lopez suggested. The flu season lasts until May. If you haven’t been vaccinated against the flu, experts say it’s not too late. We recommend that you get it immediately for optimal protection. Related: No, there is not enough evidence to prove that the two influenza strains are currently extinct Related: What parents need to know about Pfizer vaccines aged 5-11

