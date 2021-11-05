Sonoma County Starts Booking Vaccinations for Children





Sonoma, CA (KRON) – Sonoma County is preparing for a new influx of demand as the Federal Pharmacy has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. Starting the week of November 8, Sonoma County will begin vaccination of approximately 37,000 children through primary care physicians, local pharmacies, or county-sponsored school-based clinics. The county is expected to receive approximately 7,500 pediatric vaccines. This is 10 micrograms, which is one-third of the dose used for people over the age of 12. Dr. Sundari Mase, a county public health officer, said: “Pediatric vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective in preventing the worst consequences of COVID. This is another important tool that must protect more people from the virus. . “ The County Health Services Department is working to provide children with free vaccinations. Vaccination clinics are set up in designated schools to serve people who do not have convenient or affordable access to health care providers. Robbery suspect arrested at Stone Ridge Mall in Pleasanton

Schools in the region that have been historically affected by high and low COVID-19 vaccination rates will be prioritized. Priority is also given to areas where there are many learners of English and lunch is free or reduced. Dose for teens and adults living in these areas or attending these schools is available in the clinic as well as pediatric doses for children aged 5-11 years. School vaccination clinics starting November 8th are located at: These clinics are intended for students and their families attending these schools. Ghanville Elementary School in Ghanville, November 9th, 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Jefferson Elementary School in Cloverdale, November 9th, 3pm-6pm

Occidental Harmony Elementary School, November 10th, 3 pm-6:30pm

McDowell Elementary School in Petaluma, November 10th, 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Roseland Elementary School in Santa Rosa, November 12th, 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Healdsburg Elementary School – Healdsburg’s Fitch Mountain, November 12, 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Sonoma’s Dunbar Elementary School, November 12th, 4pm-6pm

James Monroe Elementary School in Santa Rosa, November 13th, 10 am-1pm

Windsor’s Calical Mechac Language Academy, November 13th, 10 am-1pm The county’s goal is to vaccinate 25% of Sonoma County’s 37,000 children by December 1. The campaign aims to vaccinate half of these children by January 31st and 70% by February 28th. Vaccinations are expected to be in short supply in the coming weeks, but people are in the county Vaccine Clinic Page Or through myturn.ca.gov Website. Information about school-based clinics and English and Spanish consent forms are available. Sonoma County Education Bureau website.. Residents who need assistance making a reservation are advised to call the county COVID-19 hotline (707-565-4667). For more information about the latest vaccine number, who is vaccinated, how to receive the vaccine, etc., please visit the following website: SoCoEmergency.org/vaccine, Or call 2-1-1.

