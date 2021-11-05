Alcohol and Cannabis Sales Increased During COVID-19: Survey





Alcohol and cannabis sales in Canada saw a significant increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. New research discovered — A signal of “early warning” that may have long-term effects due to increased drug use. Findings collected by the Peter Boris Addiction Research Center (PBCAR) at McMaster University, St. Joseph Healthcare Hamilton, and the Homewood Institute in Guelph, Ontario show that monthly alcohol sales have increased by an average of 5.5 since March 2020. It shows that. Cannabis sales experienced a significant increase of nearly 25%, but exceeded expected sales by 1%. Using information from Statistics Canada, researchers compared 16 months of alcohol and cannabis sales before and after the pandemic began, 16 months before March 2020 to June 2021. .. Canadians bought $ 1.86 billion more alcohol than expected based on pre-pandemic trends. Meanwhile, cannabis sales were $ 811 million higher than expected. In March 2020, when measures such as blockades were first introduced, research found that alcohol and cannabis sales exceeded expectations by about 15%. This study was published in JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) Network Open. “These results provide one of the first national views on changes in alcohol and cannabis use during a pandemic,” said James MacKillop, director of PBCAR and co-author of the study, in a news release. Stated. “These sales data provide an opportunity to quantify the effects of a pandemic on the two most commonly used substances across the country.” MacKillop cannot directly conclude its clinical significance or public health impact from increased sales alone, but may serve as an “early warning system” for longer-term effects associated with increased substance use. I emphasized that there is. “These sales can provide clues to potential changes in behavioral patterns and inform plans for addressing the mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. rice field. Researchers say spikes are parallel to other consumer stockpiles of various commodities as the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect North America more widely. Alcohol sales have returned to more typical levels since March 2020, but have continued to rise overall. This is compared to cannabis sales, which continued to exceed expectations even more dramatically over the next 16 months. Researchers say the difference between increased sales of alcohol and cannabis is Addiction and Mental Health Center About self-reported pandemic-induced changes in cannabis use by Canadians. But what complicates the findings is that the sale of pandemic cannabis continues in the first 16 months after legalization. While MacKillop describes the rapidly expanding legitimate market, pandemics may have shifted cannabis consumers from illegal sales to legitimate online purchases. He says this contributed to the statutory sales increase seen in March 2020 compared to the more modest increase in alcohol sales. “It’s unclear if a similar pattern exists outside Canada, but the findings show the value of sales data as a strategy to characterize the impact of COVID-19 on substance use,” said Homewood Research Institute Evaluation Director. One Jean Costello said. Co-author of the study. “The changes in the situation following the legalization of cannabis are important considerations, but the availability of cannabis sales data is good news for researchers assessing the impact of a pandemic.”

..

