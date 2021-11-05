FAQ from 3News Facts Not Fear: Your Kids and COVID Town Hall





Some of the top experts in the area specializing in pediatric medicine and vaccination attended the Town Hall on Thursday to answer your questions.

Cleveland — This week, a federal agency gave final approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, so it was a great opportunity to gather a panel of experts to answer your questions. On Thursday, 3News brings together medical professionals from Cleveland Clinic, University Hospital Rainbow Babys and Childrens Hospital, and Akron Childrens Hospital to be called the One-Hour Multi-Platform Town Hall. “Don’t be afraid: your child and COVID.” The following medical professionals joined our panel: Dr. Michael Bigham, Chief Quality Officer and Pediatric Emergency Physician at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Michael Forbes, Dean of Pediatrics, Akron Children’s Hospital

Dr. Kimberly Giuliano, Chairman of the Primary Pediatrics Department at the Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Dr. Amy Edwards, Associate Medical Director of Pediatric Infection Control at Rainbow Baby and Children’s Hospital, University Hospital We tried to answer as many child vaccination questions as possible in an hour. This is a list of frequently asked questions we have received and direct answers from experts. Why is the COVID-19 vaccine determined by age, not weight? You can get the complete answer from Dr. Edwards below: My child will soon be 12 years old. Should I give her a pediatric dose now, or wait until she is 12 years old and then give her an adult-sized dose? “We recommend that you get the vaccine as soon as you have access to it,” said Dr. Giuliano. “The longer we are vulnerable, the more likely we are to get infected. I’m convinced that the low dose of 11 years is really effective. If you get that low dose today, it’s probably the same. You will get a lot of immunity. Higher doses will. “ What are the side effects of vaccines in children? “When children have the side effects of the Covid vaccine, it generally means that their bodies are dissolving the immune response, which is what we want from the vaccine,” Dr. Bigham said. Explained. “There are arm pains that occur with many vaccines, which are very short-lived. Some are accompanied by headaches, fever, and sometimes muscle aches. What we know is that they did this study. When they are doses for these young children. They have the strong immune response we want, but wanted to reach the dose with the least amount of side effects. This is how I landed on this dose for my age. “ How safe is a vaccine in the absence of long-term data? “The vaccine turned out to do what it does,” said Dr. Forbes. “The effect of the vaccine occurs fairly quickly within the first few weeks to months. It disappears after that. As some of you may have noticed, the vaccine’s effect diminishes after a period of time, so all boosters these days. It works. It takes about 6-9 months. “ Are there any long-term side effects to worry about with the COVID-19 vaccine for children? Dr. Edwards has the answer in the video below. When will children under the age of 5 have access to the vaccine? “Fingers have crossed. I hope for the end of winter sometime in February or March 2022,” said Dr. Edwards, adding that the vaccine would benefit children aged 6 months to 5 years. You can see our complete city hall “Facts Not Fear: Your Kids and COVID” with the following players.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wkyc.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/frequently-asked-questions-3news-facts-not-fear-your-kids-covid-town-hall/95-7840a099-9220-4a7c-90fb-1502de0cd437 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos